World of Dog Training Opens a New Training Center in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Knowing how and when to apply different and effective dog training techniques to change a dog’s behavior is not a simple decision, nor is it easily learned,” explains celebrity dog trainer and combat veteran Ryan Matthews, founder, and CEO of World Of Dog Training (WODT).

“It takes a great deal of experience to make barking dogs calm and friendly, especially in high proﬁle environments. The exciting news is that the heart-centered and results-driven World of Dog Training technique is now available in the Nashville area.”

K.J. Prince is a passionate and dedicated dog training professional at WODT in the Nashville area. “Dogs have a lot to teach us, about life balance, connection, relationships, joy, survival, and the importance of loyalty,” he says with enthusiasm.

“I am devoted to making an impact in the Nashville community, using my skills and tools---and my genuine love for dogs--- to help people better understand dogs, and give dogs the freedom of being off-leash, happy, and obedient.

Prince emphasizes the World of Dog Training's commitment to helping families have a better relationship with their dogs, and make sure they are living their best life, together.”

His background and qualifications are life-calling. “Growing up with dogs my whole life, and dogs have always had a special place in my heart. I have known for a long time that I want to work with dogs, in one way or another. When I got my first dog, I fell in love with the art of dog training.”

Now, with the proven WODT method, Prince is able to offer excellent and rewarding dog training in the Nashville area. Popular and effective one-on-one lessons as well as group lessons. The WODT lessons include potty training, basic obedience, and advanced commands.

World of Dog Training founder and CEO Ryan Matthews is gung-ho about growing the WODT brand and KJ Prince providing the dynamic dog training concept in Nashville.

“I have enjoyed watching KJ grow as a trainer. His devotion for dogs is second to none, and it would be hard to find anyone that gives more effort than he does. The Nashville community is fortunate to have KJ as a valuable resource to help families better understand dogs, and give dogs the freedom of being off leash, happy and obedient."

About World of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

