SHE BEVERAGE COMPANY ANNOUNCES 54 MILLION ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH URBAN TELEVISION NETWORK (URBT: OTC)
Strategic acquisition to accelerate growth in for both SHE Beverage Company shareholders and further diversify business for URBT (OTC)
Urban Television Network (OTCQB:URBT)
SHE Beverage Company (SBC) CEO Lupe Rose is proud to create this opportunity for URBT as well as SHE Beverage Company’s Shareholders.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHE Beverage Company today announced it has entered into a 54 million asset purchase agreement with Urban Television Network to acquire SHE Beverage Company's operating and non-operating assets.
— Lupe Rose CEO
SHE Beverage Company (SBC) CEO Lupe Rose is proud to create this opportunity for URBT as well as SHE Beverage Company’s Shareholders. Urban Television Network CEO Joseph Collins and CEO Rose has conducted several closed-door meetings to advance the acquisition of SHE Beverage Company.
SHE Beverage Company’s Assets, which include a Women’s Football League, Technology Applications, Brandyay and Building It, in addition to a host of Manufacturing Equipment, Real Property, SHE Beverage Company’s Beverage Formulations, Trademarks and more is pleased to make this announcement.
After URBT shared a tremendous interest in SHE Beverage Company’s Technology assets and the desire to diversify its company with a focus on a Female Demographic, both parties found it fitting to enter into this agreement to further develop Business growth and diversity with SHE Beverage’s Business Portfolio, focused on women, business, and sports.
Rose further stated; “Deploying capital through organic acquisitions is a key part of URBT’s long-term strategy to become a world-class Omnichannel Platform- Communication Management contender. This transaction will further diversify URBT’s business, create operational synergies while establishing a focus in Women’s Sports TV placement and business that is focused on Women, and enhance SHE Beverage Company’s shareholder value.”
The Executive Team at SHE Beverage Company has agreed to this Acquisition / Asset Purchase Agreement and look forward to seeing the unveiling of URBT’s future growth.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
Certain information set forth in this Press Release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Shaunice Battle
SHE Beverage Company
+1 209-803-6209
email us here