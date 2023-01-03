According to CMi Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size, Forecast & Share Surpass US$ 127 Bn By 2030, At 37.10% CAGR
The Global IoT Telecom Services Market was estimated at USD 13.10 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 127 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 37.10% between 2022 and 2030.
IoT Telecom Services Market: Overview
The Internet of Things (IoT) telecom services is a group of products and services that telecom firms offer to their business clients to make it easier to integrate intelligent connectivity technologies into their networks and operational procedures. In addition, these services increase interoperability, real-time analytics, asset management, and data security and privacy. The telephone Company is heavily utilizing IoT communication services for its commercial clients to deliver the crucial machine-centric connection. The main areas of attention for IoT telecom services are intelligent network monitoring and continual contact.
IoT Telecom Services Market: Growth Drivers
The need for more excellent connectivity has grown significantly over time due to technological advancements and rising ingenuity. IoT use in the telecom sector is projected to increase, as a result, aiding in market expansion. There will also be a greater need for solutions that enable better data management as the volume of data produced by telecoms rises. The market for IoT telecom services is anticipated to grow due to the increase in telco usage, the penetration of intelligent connected devices, the need for network bandwidth control, and the automation of communication operations. Additionally, it is anticipated that the development of 5G wireless networks, the adoption of intelligent technologies, and distributed applications will all greatly expand the telecom IoT market’s opportunities throughout the projection period.
Moreover, security concerns may be genuine when expensive machinery is utilized in distant locations. The gear in remote areas is further powered by other resources like batteries and gasoline. Theft of consumable resources and equipment might be costly for telecom firms. Therefore, telecom companies must ensure that adequate security measures are in place. Telecom companies can deploy smart cameras with IoT capabilities at outlying locations. Intelligent cameras are equipped with the capacity to detect on-site tampering and immediately alert the required authorities. With the aid of a geofence, it is possible to construct an integrated barrier with IoT devices that only allows authorized persons to access it. IoT deployment in telecom companies might contribute to implementing more effective security standards.
The growing demand from the telecom cloud for intelligent network bandwidth management and communication operations automation is driving the Internet of Things telecom services industry. In addition, the telecom Internet of Things market is also driven by the growth of intelligent technologies and distributed applications.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the IoT Telecom Services market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 37.10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the IoT Telecom Services market size was valued at around USD 13.10 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 127 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on connectivity segmentation, the NB-IoT segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
D) Based on network management solution segmentation, the network security management segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.
E) Based on geography/region, the North American area was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The most significant market share was held by North America in the IoT telecom services industry. Increased demand for connected cars, increased acceptance of IoT-based goods and services, and the rapid rollout of 5G network infrastructure are all contributors to the growth. Increasing industrial automation across various sectors, including healthcare, is also predicted to support regional development throughout the projection period. Additionally, rising industrial automation in some industries, including healthcare, is anticipated to fuel regional growth during the projected period.
Key Players
AT&T Inc.
Ericsson
Deutsche Telekom AG
SAP SE
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.
Softbank Group Corp.
Telefonica SA
T-Mobile USA Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Vodafone Group PLC
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Sprint Corporation (U.S.)
Entrust Datacard Corp.
HARMAN International Industries Inc.
IBM Corp.
Modius Inc.
Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp.
Panorama Software
The IoT Telecom Services Market is segmented as follows:
By Connectivity
Cellular Technologies
LPWAN
NB-IoT
Radio Frequency-Based
By Network Management Solution
Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization
Network Traffic Management
Network Security Management
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
