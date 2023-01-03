ATBHASH to Debut Groundbreaking Domestic Violence Reporting App NANSHE at CES 2023

Paris-based ATHBASH introduces domestic violence reporting app NANSHE at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

The Mobile Platform Uses Innovative Blockchain Technology to Protect Intellectual Property

Conjugal and familial violence, both physical and psychological, is a true social problem that has a considerable impact on all family members not just the victims, but relatives, especially children” — Eric Albou, Chief Digital Officer, ATBHASH

PARIS, FRANCE, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawyer-founded tech company ATBHASH is poised to make an impact with the debut of mobile application NANSHE at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, from January 5-8. The free mobile application allows victims of domestic violence to share evidence of abuse to authorities without the risk of their abusers finding out. This is made possible through the use of CEERTIF, ATBHASH’S advanced blockchain technology system that provides a safe way to store intellectual property, and geo-locate its users (in most cases, victims).

In a system designed by judicial officers and legal specialists, NANSHE stores evidence through the blockchain such as SMS and email transcriptions, photos, correspondence on the family computer, videos, and voice recordings. These files give domestic violence victims key evidence to serve as proof of abuse when asserting their rights in court. Considering that a staggering 82 percent of female domestic violence victims in France do not report their abuse to local authorities, NANSHE has the potential to be lifesaving.

“Conjugal and familial violence, both physical and psychological, is a true social problem that has a considerable impact on all family members not just the victims, but also for the close relatives who are witnesses and especially for the younger children,” ATBHASH’s Chief Digital Officer Eric Albou says. “People don’t report abuse for a variety of reasons: because they’re terrified of their abusers, because they are not welcomed well by police, because they are not believed.” ATBHASH studied all of these factors when creating NANSHE, which is built for victims to collect evidence discretely without catching the attention of their abuser.

About ATBHASH

ATBHASH is a Paris-based tech company debuting a revolutionary domestic-violence reporting app at CES 2023, based on its innovative blockchain technology system to secure intellectual property. CEERTIF, the brainchild of a veteran expert in the legal field, is a hundred-percent safe digital platform that protects the intellectual property of both companies and individuals. With CEERTIF, any worries about getting hacked or losing your files are put to rest. That technology is now behind the brand new NANSHE app, a free platform for victims of domestic violence to provide evidence of abuse to authorities without the risk of their abusers finding out. ATBHASH uses blockchain technology to better the world.

MEDIA CONTACT

Heather Mahoney, Brotman|Winter|Fried

hmahoney@aboutbwf.com, 240-271-5762