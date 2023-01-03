At Ease College Advisors Prepares for National Expansion
EINPresswire.com/ -- At Ease Advisors, a Sacramento-based college advising company, is pleased to announce the national expansion of its services to students all over the U.S. The company, which helps local, Sacramento-based high school students navigate their college admissions endeavors, hopes for the move to broaden the scope of its support.
“College admissions is not an easy time,” hold Katie Yonano and Stephanie Foley, co-founders of the business, “Our mission is to assist in preparing as many students for college admissions as possible.”
The company aims to break each admissions step down into simple, stress-free steps. Always sure to include parents and students alike in the process, At Ease Advisors hopes it can live up to its name, reshaping the often daunting task into a fun, light-hearted experience.
The At Ease Advisors strategy stresses providing a customized plan that meets each individual's needs, from proofreading essays and college applications to managing anxiety and deadlines. “We strive to provide a positive college admissions process in an informal but detail-oriented environment,” claim Yonano and Foley.
Now, the company wishes to spread its support all over the country, aiding students in applying to universities by utilizing the company’s online tools and one-on-one consultations.
“We connect our current students to all types of universities, whether big or small, public or private,” says Yonano and Foley. The company says they take pride in helping local students get admitted to the right college for them. At Ease Advisors hopes to now take the lead in helping students who aren’t Sacramento locals but reside anywhere in the country.
“We understand how scary the application process can be. But we also understand that to get where we are today; we had to rely on others for help and support. We hope to be that for our clients.”
“As the college planning undertaking is almost entirely done online, we saw an opportunity to also take on students virtually as clients,” say the founders. At Ease Advisors desires that, through its personalized process, they can help anyone in the country to get into the college of their dreams.
At Ease Advisors is a college planning company that advises students on the admissions process when applying to universities. The company is excited about its next step, which aims to include international clients and universities in the company equation. At Ease takes a personalized approach to helping its students navigate the often complicated college admissions procedure.
To learn more, email ateaseadvisors@gmail.com or visit the company website https://www.ateasecollegeadvisors.com/.
Katie Yonano
