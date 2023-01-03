First cargo welcomed in Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, January 3 -

HẢI PHÒNG — Three terminal branches of Hải Phòng Port JSC in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on January 1 welcomed the first cargo of 2023.

This is one of its annual traditional activities to stimulate production and trade in the beginning of the year.

The first cargo at Tân Vũ terminal branch was from Maersk Line’s Nordmaas vessel. Meanwhile, container cargo and bulk cargo arrived at Chùa Vẽ and Hoàng Diệu terminal branches, respectively.

Last year, Hải Phòng port developed two new service routes of Cosco and Zym shipping lines connecting Hải Phòng with China. In January 2023, the port is expected to welcome one more service route of Maersk Line, bringing the total number of service routes connecting to the port to 17.

At the stroke of midnight on January 1, Đà Nẵng Port JSC also held a ceremony welcoming the first tonne of cargo to Tiên Sa port, which was handled from 12.649DWT Haian Park of Việt Nam and Panama’s 33.577 DWT Ever Optima vessel. — VNS