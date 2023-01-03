Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,033 in the last 365 days.

HNV offers to pay 100% of registration fee for customers

VIETNAM, January 3 -  

HÀ NỘI — Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. (HVN) is launching its Support 100 per cent promotion, through which the car manufacturer will pay the registration fee for customers who buy a Honda CR-V from January 1 to January 20, 2023.

Since its launch in Việt Nam in 2008, the Honda CR-V has maintained its position as one of the leading models in the SUV segment, receiving high appreciation from both Vietnamese experts and customers. Not only popular in Vietnam, Honda CR-V is also proud to be one of the best-selling SUVs globally in the third quarter of 2022.

In order to thank customers for their trust and support of Honda’s products, Honda Vietnam is co-operating with Honda automobile dealers nationwide to launch a special promotion program on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year: "Support 100% registration fee for Honda CR-V”. The promotion starts from January 1 to January 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, HVN has also officially announced the suggested retail price of the sixth generation Honda Civic Type R in the Vietnamese market.

The new generation Honda Civic Type R officially launched in the Vietnamese market with the message “Speed up to your new peak” in October at the Vietnam Motor Show (VMS) 2022. After a breathtaking launch, attracting thousands of visitors to the Honda booth, this model won first place "The Best Car" poll as the most impressive model at VMS 2022 as voted by editors, reporters, and content producers in automobile and motorcycle fields. 

Impressed by its unique sporty design, the sixth generation Civic Type R with breakthrough innovations has received a lot of attention from fans around the world. — VNS

You just read:

HNV offers to pay 100% of registration fee for customers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.