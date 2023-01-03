HNV offers to pay 100% of registration fee for customers

VIETNAM, January 3 -

HÀ NỘI — Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. (HVN) is launching its Support 100 per cent promotion, through which the car manufacturer will pay the registration fee for customers who buy a Honda CR-V from January 1 to January 20, 2023.

Since its launch in Việt Nam in 2008, the Honda CR-V has maintained its position as one of the leading models in the SUV segment, receiving high appreciation from both Vietnamese experts and customers. Not only popular in Vietnam, Honda CR-V is also proud to be one of the best-selling SUVs globally in the third quarter of 2022.

In order to thank customers for their trust and support of Honda’s products, Honda Vietnam is co-operating with Honda automobile dealers nationwide to launch a special promotion program on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year: "Support 100% registration fee for Honda CR-V”. The promotion starts from January 1 to January 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, HVN has also officially announced the suggested retail price of the sixth generation Honda Civic Type R in the Vietnamese market.

The new generation Honda Civic Type R officially launched in the Vietnamese market with the message “Speed up to your new peak” in October at the Vietnam Motor Show (VMS) 2022. After a breathtaking launch, attracting thousands of visitors to the Honda booth, this model won first place "The Best Car" poll as the most impressive model at VMS 2022 as voted by editors, reporters, and content producers in automobile and motorcycle fields.

Impressed by its unique sporty design, the sixth generation Civic Type R with breakthrough innovations has received a lot of attention from fans around the world. — VNS