Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,969 in the last 365 days.

Unusually, beer and soft drink prices fall before Tết

VIETNAM, January 3 -  

HCM CITY – Beer and soft drink companies, which traditionally used to increase prices ahead of Tết (the Lunar New Year), are instead offering promotions this year as the sluggish post-COVID economy has hit demand.

With their incomes decreasing, people are not willing to spend much on beverages for Tết this time, experts said.

Bách Hóa Xanh stores in HCM City have cut the prices of a 12-can carton of Tiger Beer (500ml) from VNĐ275,000 to VNĐ255,000 (US$11.7-10.85) and Việt beer (330 ml) from VNĐ135,000 to VNĐ123,000(US$5.74-5.23).

They are offering a ‘buy 4 get 1 free’ promotion for Strongbow beer.

Co.opmart supermarkets have cut the prices of 330ml Tiger beer cartons (24 cans) from VNĐ374,500 to VNĐ366,000 and Larue beer from VNĐ262,600 to VNĐ199,000.

Other supermarkets such as MM Mega Market and Emart are offering discounts of 3-8 per cent on many beers.

Coca-Cola cartons are seeing their prices reduced by VNĐ10,000-24,000 at many supermarkets, which are also offering gifts to buyers.

On e-commerce websites like Shopee and Lazada too, there are discounts of 10 - 30 per cent, even 50 per cent, on beverages such as Mirinda, Coca-Cola, Vĩnh Hảo, and Bidrico.

With supply being high and demand 20-25 per cent below normal, beer and soft drink prices seem set to fall further. – VNS

You just read:

Unusually, beer and soft drink prices fall before Tết

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.