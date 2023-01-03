Unusually, beer and soft drink prices fall before Tết

VIETNAM, January 3 -

HCM CITY – Beer and soft drink companies, which traditionally used to increase prices ahead of Tết (the Lunar New Year), are instead offering promotions this year as the sluggish post-COVID economy has hit demand.

With their incomes decreasing, people are not willing to spend much on beverages for Tết this time, experts said.

Bách Hóa Xanh stores in HCM City have cut the prices of a 12-can carton of Tiger Beer (500ml) from VNĐ275,000 to VNĐ255,000 (US$11.7-10.85) and Việt beer (330 ml) from VNĐ135,000 to VNĐ123,000(US$5.74-5.23).

They are offering a ‘buy 4 get 1 free’ promotion for Strongbow beer.

Co.opmart supermarkets have cut the prices of 330ml Tiger beer cartons (24 cans) from VNĐ374,500 to VNĐ366,000 and Larue beer from VNĐ262,600 to VNĐ199,000.

Other supermarkets such as MM Mega Market and Emart are offering discounts of 3-8 per cent on many beers.

Coca-Cola cartons are seeing their prices reduced by VNĐ10,000-24,000 at many supermarkets, which are also offering gifts to buyers.

On e-commerce websites like Shopee and Lazada too, there are discounts of 10 - 30 per cent, even 50 per cent, on beverages such as Mirinda, Coca-Cola, Vĩnh Hảo, and Bidrico.

With supply being high and demand 20-25 per cent below normal, beer and soft drink prices seem set to fall further. – VNS