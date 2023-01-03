"Fear Of The Vax Not" Feature Film Collaborates With Pyre For NFT Release
“FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS”
Pyre, a 3D avatar metaverse company, in conjunction with Metaverse Solutions, is doing a first of its kind, token drop on January, Thursday the 12th 2023.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS” is an urban parody film created by DramedyMoon Productions and produced by Dreamseeker Productions in association with Debut Hit Endeavors. The screenplay written by Valentino Jefferson, a rapper turn screen writer has been writing short scripts screen plays since 2015 and comedian Tony Roberts is about a group of misfits driven by heightened fear in the midst of the pandemic. Led by Tate Roberts (Tony Roberts) and Bryan "Boom" (Mr. Commodore), the "Jabbers" embark on a vigilante crusade of ensuring that citizens are jabbed by any means necessary. Will the fear of fear become more deadly than the unvaccinated? With a soon to be announced ensemble cast, FEAR OF THE VAX NOTS is set to be a belly gripping sometimes tongue-and-cheek spoof that will bring laughter on real life situations.
To be directed by Bentley Evans, principal photography is slated for 2023. Bentley is most notable as the show runner on several sitcoms, among them Martin on FOX, The Jamie Foxx Show on The WB, and Love That Girl! on TV One. Evans is also the creator of Love That Girl! and the co-creator of The Jamie Foxx Show. This film is in collaboration with Pyre as they release their new token.
Pyre, a 3D avatar metaverse company, in conjunction with Metaverse Solutions, is doing a first of its kind, token drop on January, Thursday the 12th 2023. This revolutionary token will unlock the ever-expanding potential of custom avatars in the metaverse. Pyre will be featured as a product integration within the film.”
Executive Producers Ahyende Sandy of Goldmind Inc and Avi King of The Book Media Group have been attached to the film that Pyre is being featured in.
About P Y R E
A platform and web3 ecosystem that is leading the bleeding edge of decentralized customizable NFT-powered digital identities. An iterative ongoing revolution in the way we’ll interact with each other online. An artist-led project which puts your experience first.
