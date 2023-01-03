"IPM Ltd has over 250 years of rich experience in the precious metals industry. Our team at IPM Ltd is committed to delivering precious metals from their earth ores to the surface. We are also committed to delivering these precious metals to the cloud with the introduction of the IPMB digital coin. We care about the environment at IPM Ltd, and that's why all our work here is environmentally safe."

IPM Ltd has over 250 years of rich experience in the precious metals industry. Our team at IPM Ltd is committed to delivering precious metals from their earth ores to the surface. We are also committed to delivering these precious metals to the cloud with the introduction of the IPMB digital coin. We care about the environment at IPM Ltd, and that's why all our work here is environmentally safe.

Growing rapidly from strength to strength, IPMB can boast some top global figures to join their advisory board. www.ipmb.io

IPMB is equipping people around the world with the option of securing their wealth in gold-backed digital coins - a dynamic and forward-thinking solution compared to local currencies.

IPM stands for International Precious Metals. We are a team of metallurgists, chemists, engineers, miners, process designers, and traders worldwide.

IPM Ltd has over 250 years of rich experience in the precious metals industry. Our team at IPM Ltd is committed to delivering precious metals from their earth ores to the surface. We are also committed to delivering these precious metals to the cloud with the introduction of the IPMB digital coin. We care about the environment at IPM Ltd, and that’s why all our work here is environmentally safe. PM stands for International Precious Metals. We are a team of metallurgists, chemists, engineers, miners, process designers, and traders worldwide.

IPM Ltd has over 250 years of rich experience in the precious metals industry. Our team at IPM Ltd is committed to delivering precious metals from their earth ores to the surface. We are also committed to delivering these precious metals to the cloud with the introduction of the IPMB digital coin. We care about the environment at IPM Ltd, and that’s why all our work here is environmentally safe.

A renowned senior figure in the precious metals industry, Mr. Marcus Grubb has joined the advisory board of IPMB. With an impressive 30 years' experience, Marcus has been the Director of the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) and Managing Director of Investment at the World Gold Council (WGC). He's overseen market development, the ETF program, global marketing, and research as part of the C-suite executives and board member at several respected financial institutions such as UBS, Salomon Brothers, Rabobank and Warburg. He's a non-executive Director and advisor for a London and Luxembourg asset management firm and two London fintech companies. Marcus knowledge of the world of precious metals is invalueable.

Next to Marcus is Mr. Roland Shatz. Roland was interim president of Geneva Agape Foundation and Founder/CEO of the United Nations Global Sustainability Index Institute UNGSII Foundation. He was also Founder and CEO of InnoVatio Publishing and Media Tenor International and former Senior Advisor to Michael Moller, Director General of the UN in Geneva.

For the last 30 years, he has been devoted to implementing social change. In 2008 he launched, together with Prince Ghazi of Jordan, the Grandmufti of Egypt Ali Gooma and the Bishop of London, Lord Richard Chartres, the C1 One World Dialogue foundation to improve Inter-Faith-Dialogue. Schatz teaches Perception Change and hosts masterclasses on ‘Unlearning Intolerance’ together with UN Academic Impact. Roland is a key negotiator and a solution provider to enable countries, businesses, networks to work together and integrate to mutual benefit.

Roland will provide connections to projects around the world that will benefit directly from using IPMB as a daily exchange medium, enabling communities to have access to payment facilities on their mobile phones in any currency or token.

In addition to the above, the IPMB advisory board has been joined by His Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Faisal Bin Saud M.A. Al Saud. “Emir Mohammed” as he is affectionately known will enable IPMB to expand its presence in the Middle East and its growing gold markets. In addition to his own businesses, Emir Mohammed has acted as Consul and Vice Consul to Saudi Arabia in the USA.

Introducing IPMB to the region will enable further access to precious metals but without the associated maintenance costs. IPMB will use the new Sharps Pixley Vault in Dubai as one of its two storage vaults in the region. The larger one will be in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which will be an exclusively dedicated IPMB vault for the region providing safe boxes, vaulted storage rooms and cold storage facilities for all IPMB clients.

Media Contact

Company Name: International Precious Metals Ltd

Contact Person: John Vakis

Email: Send Email

Address:9 Lampousa Street

City: Lampousis

State: Nicosia 1095

Country: Cyprus

Website: www.ipmb.io



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: IPMB can boast some top global figures to join their advisory board