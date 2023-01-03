NGS Crypto Celebrates Growing Customer Base Despite Global Economic Downturn

The Australian-owned and operated Blockchain Mining company witnessed significant growth in the volume of new subscriptions in 2022, prompting it to double-down on its staff strength to adequately address the influx of new enquiries

January 2, 2023 - Gold Coast technology company, NGS Crypto, is celebrating an significant rise in the number of new customers opting for its blockchain mining subscription packages. In a statement released today, the cutting edge blockchain mining business announced that it recorded growth in the volume of new subscriptions throughout the year, and had to double-down on its staff strength to adequately cater to the needs of its growing customer base.

“2022 will certainly go down in our history books as one of our most successful years yet,” says Brett Mendham, Director of NGS Crypto. “While the rest of the world struggled to manage the combined crippling effects of the successive interest rate and inflation rises, we’ve witnessed increased trust and dependability on our services. As we go into the new year, we anticipate this growth trajectory is maintained as more Australians embrace the amazing benefits of blockchain technology.”

As the rising cost of living forces people to explore other alternative options to safeguard their retirement plans, NGS Crypto is presenting the public with reliable returns in the form of blockchain mining subscription packages. The company's packages offer members a fixed rate of return between 6-16% annually, depending on the initial capital amount, operated on varying life cycles of 2, 3, 5, 7, and 10 years, with zero management fees.

While the biggest uptick in new customers was from Australians between the ages of 30 and 50, NGS Crypto has revealed that it will focus its efforts on educating those nearing the latter stages of their working life in the new year, as it moves to help more Australians generate fixed rate-returns through blockchain mining.

