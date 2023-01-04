To Uplift Black Americans, New Book Calls for Reality to Replace Racism
Reality laid out in eight propositions derived from a comprehensive review of the research evidenceBRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rempson rejects the popular explanation that racism accounts for the range of demographic disparities which exist for black Americans,
Rather, he traces the origin back to what he terms the African American Garden of Eden. In it, W. E. B. Dubois outlasted Booker T. Washington and fathered a tradition which Rempson argues has produced a victim identity and an emphasis on the system rather than the self.
Rempson declares that only black males offer a way out, he declares, because it is entirely “our black males who are keeping us down and curtailing our progress,” in contrast to black females, who “are doing OK.”
Black males are plagued by what Rempson calls the African American Male School Adaptability Crisis (AMSAC). Their academic performance ranks at the bottom, alone, below black female students and below white, Asian, and Hispanic male students. In large urban areas, their high school dropout rate is 59 percent and, nationally, they lag behind in college attendance and graduation rates. The outcome, Rempson argues, is dysfunctionality and the existence of norms which hinder family and community stability.
But while black males are the problem, Rempson contends, it is nevertheless only they who can solve it because it takes males to bring up males. However, he elaborates, their crisis is inseparable from the plight of the entire black community, and while black males must be in the vanguard, the entire black community and nation must address it.
Rempson’s position is based on an analysis of extensive data and perspectives from various disciplines and sources. That analysis yielded what he concludes are the real causes of the black plight and, thus, made possible the formulation of real remedies. In his eight propositions, he synthesizes what they are and lays out an overall blueprint.
In entirety, the book is a lengthy 20 chapters, but, from the first and last chapters, one can get his message, reading the rest selectively.
Of particular interest to some, for example, will be his proposed evidence-based African American Male Career Pathway Program (AMCAP), Art of Loving (AOL) schools, Child Family Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s support of Booker T. Washington, or former President Barak Obama support of a black victim identity.
Of interest to others, for example, might be his treatment of such topics as black intelligent quotient (IQ), black culture, “acting white,” police misconduct, Black Lives Matter, or critical race theory.
Throughout, Rempson’s conviction is that unless blacks confront their realities, “we will not solve our problems.” “Nor,” he continues, “can we solve them unless we cut the umbilical cord to white America. We have no right to expect it to be our savior; nor are we justified in perceiving it as our oppressor.”
Rempson’s forcefully and finely written book is a singular and courageous contribution. Alone, his eight propositions make it a worthy read.
Joe L. Rempson, an African American male, holds a doctorate from Teachers College Columbia University and is former Dean of Students at the City University of New York’s Bronx Community College. In addition to the original edition of this book, The African American Male School Adaptability Crisis (AMSAC): Its Source and Solution Planted in the African American Garden of Eden (2016), his publications include Urban Minorities: Education of Immigrants (1971) and Minority Access to Higher Education In New York City (1972).
