Mohamed Serghini gains global attention as the best Moroccan blogger in technology.

Described as the ultimate Moroccan YouTube technology blogger, Serghini offers helpful videos whether followers are searching for tech information related to their work or trying to decide which phone to buy.

Mohamed Serghini is earning global recognition in the social media scene as one of the most-followed technology bloggers of 2022, providing coverage, tutorials, and product reviews on his site.

On his YouTube channel @Networkstube, Serghini has become a force to be reckoned with as he continues to become one of the most-watched YouTube tech bloggers globally. At present, he has 510,000 followers and counting, a testament to his global influence and appeal to this generation.

In one of his recent videos, Serghini talked about Skilling.com, a legitimate trading brokerage that has made waves globally. Skilling’s proprietary trading platform is uniquely designed by expert traders for traders of all levels. In the vlog, Serghini talks about the advantages of turning to Skilling and how it offers CFD trading on a vast range of world markets that include top stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and major cryptocurrencies.

In a separate video, Serghini talked about Xiaomi 12T Pro, the most powerful and luxurious phone in Morocco for the year 2022. He talks about how excellent the Xiaomi 12T Pro is in all aspects, especially how the design has been built. Compared to competitors like the Apple iPhone 13, the Xiaomi 12T gives users a bigger and more fluid display and much faster charging at what will almost certainly be a much lesser cost.

He also delved into the best and cheapest SMM panel for TikTok followers and Instagram followers. If individuals want to increase their TikTok following, for example, Serghini offers the ultimate tips and practical advice for getting an SMM panel that is effective and inexpensive. SMM panels provide a guarantee and select the best panel for both Tiktok and Instagram, two of the world’s most used social media apps for 2022.

In his chosen career as a YouTube technology blogger, Serghini has become a winner of the Maroc Web Awards, considered to be the biggest competition participating on the web organized in the North Africa and Middle East region. The Maroc Web Awards aims to support content creators and promote the opportunities offered by the Moroccan digital market while celebrating, inspiring, and cultivating the spirit of innovation and creativity.

“I look at these kinds of recognitions as a testament to how far I’ve come since day one. Being a YouTube technology blogger also comes with a huge responsibility, and that is to inspire people and promote the spirit of innovation globally,” shares Serghini.

Those who wish to collaborate or browse his tech-related blogs may follow his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/networkstube.

Others who wish to learn more about Mohamed Serghini, the best Moroccan blogger in technology, may visit his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/serghinii/ or check out his other social channels for more information.

Media Contact

Networkstube

Mohammed Serghini

+212604468433

Hay nakhla rue 31 Nr 8

El aioun sidi mellouk

Morocco