Fly Drums – The Most Unique Tongue Drum in the World is sold out

Fly Drums, the brand NEW store specialized in Steel Tongue Drums, has announced that their launch campaign was a resounding success, with all of their inventory selling out within the first week.

Founded by percussion enthusiasts, Fly Drums was created to provide high quality steel tongue drums designed so people with no musical knowledge can pull off great sounding melodies with little effort. All this at affordable prices.

These instruments, which are also known as tank drums, have gained popularity in recent years due to their unique sound and ease of use.

During its launch campaign, Fly Drums offered two drum models, the Fly Drum, their flagship instrument, full black, with a sleek and flawless design. And a bolder version Hope Drum, with unique fire-forged patterns, handcrafted in Ukraine. The response was overwhelming, with demand for the drums far outpacing the company's initial inventory.

According to the founder of Fly Drums, Tania Botelho, "We are absolutely thrilled with the response to Fly Drums launch campaign. We knew that steel tongue drums were becoming very popular, but we had no idea just how much demand there was for them. Every single day we receive the kindest messages of support for Fly Drums project and our waiting list is already quite long. We are working hard to restock our inventory and make Fly Drums available to our customers as soon as possible."

Fly Drums plans launch exclusive limited series of drums together with international artists and the release of other disruptive percussion instruments, along with accessories and educational resources for players of all levels. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service and quality products to their growing community of drummers.

Fly Drums has also announced that a new batch of their unique tongue drum is currently under production, being available for purchase by the end of January 2023!

For more information about Fly Drums and their steel tongue drums, visit their website at flydrums.com. Follow everything about Fly Drums, and what they do on their social media pages. Fly Drums is currently present on Instagram at @flydrumsstore, on TikTok at @flydrumsstore, and on YouTube. On these three social media platforms, there are a wide variety of people playing their unique steel tongue drum and interesting videos of their products.

Fly Drums


Tania Botelho


Portugal


https://www.flydrums.com/

