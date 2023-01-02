Olivia Cohen, Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Winner Kanye West, Scott Cooper Florida Essay Question Scott Cooper Miami Project

The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is unique in the sense that it requires students to write essays that are thought-provoking and controversial.

The essay topic was very personal to me, so I am glad to be the voice for the Jewish community and bring this sensitive subject to light. Thank you so much to Scott Cooper Miami.” — Olivia Cohen, Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship Award Winner

MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is pleased to announce that Olivia Cohen is the winner of the final scholarship presented in 2022. In addition, a new scholarship opportunity has also been announced (details below).Olivia Cohen is an undergraduate Management Information Systems student. She is currently in her first year at Texas A&M. She is passionate about working with people and serving her community. In her free time, she enjoys powerlifting and experimenting with cooking and baking.“I am so grateful to be the winner of this scholarship. Because I am a triplet, the costs of college expenses for my family are threefold compared to just one student. This scholarship will be one way to ease this burden and allow me to pursue my ambitions," said Olivia Cohen, Scott Cooper Maimi Scholarship Winner, "I love that Scott Cooper Miami creates essay prompts that are focused on the world at large and how it can be a better place. The essay topic was very personal to me, so I am glad to be the voice for the Jewish community and bring this sensitive subject to light. Thank you so much to Scott Cooper Miami for creating this opportunity for students!”The scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on the following topics:1) What is wrong with Kanye West?2) Did you see Dave Chapelle's opening skit on Saturday Night Live? What did you think?3) Who do you predict will win the World Cup and why?Olivia chose (1) What is wrong with Kanye West? Olivia's essay can be viewed on the scholarship website.NEW SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Miami Florida Scholarship just announced its newest scholarship opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics:1) What are your thoughts on the Andrew Tate - Greta Thunberg Tweet Exchange?2) Describe 2022 in one word and write an essay explaining why you chose that word.3) Do you look forward to New Years? Be honest.Applications are due by January 30, 2023, and the winner will be announced on February 15, 2023.

