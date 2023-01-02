Designer Hama Yassen Launches Her Latest Collection At The International Riyadh Fashion Week In Partnership With AlJazirah Ford International

Designer Hama Yassen was featured for her most recent modest fashion collection at the eighth installation of the annual Modest Fashion Week, held this year in Riyadh. With a theme of "Roots to the Future," the event focused on fashion and culture in 2030.

Modest Fashion Week was held in December in Riyadh. As the eighth edition of this fashion week, it has quickly risen to one of the biggest four fashion weeks in the world, with the likes of New York and Paris. Held in a different city every year, this was the first time in Riyadh. This fashion week uniquely displays and celebrates modest fashion. Modest fashion is a worldwide, growing trend that is often associated with veiled women. However, this part of the fashion world encompasses a far larger group, and this event aims to spotlight that.

This year, modest fashion designer Hama Yassen partnered with AlJazirah Ford International to showcase her new line at this major fashion event. Her line was a stunning addition to the Riyadh Fashion Week.

Hama Yassen at the end of the exclusive show

Modest Fashion Week this year was focused on “Roots to the Future.” This theme was intended to highlight what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia could be like in 2030. With Riyadh posed as the fashion capital of the world, designers like Hama Yassen worked tirelessly on gorgeous modest lines to present at the Al-Faisaliah Hotel.

This collection by Hama Yassen highlighted the elegance of women’s fashion with modest and stunning suits. The colorful line featured numerous styles with bold colors, incredible fabrics, and unique looks. With inspiration from fashion all across the world, the line provides different levels of modest wear to fit the numerous women who strive for modest fashion.

Hama Yassen provided a glamorous line of women’s modest business attire in the form of pantsuits. She designed suits that have detachable elements that can be easily added to make the attire adapt to different type of occasions; day vs. evening wear. This part of Hama Yassen’s tribute to Modest Fashion Week will be available for purchase on the Khood online fashion store beginning January 1st.

Hama Yassen as a designer

Hama Yassen’s designs are intended to focus on comfort, elegance, and the happiness of the one who wears them. She attended the Burgo School of Fashion in Milan to hone her skills as she draws inspiration from all across the globe.

In addition to being featured in fashion weeks like the Modest Fashion Week in Riyadh, Hama Yassen has dozens of beautiful styles available through the Khood online fashion store, including some that were featured during fashion week.

Conclusion

Hama Yassen’s stunning lines were featured in partnership with AlJazirah Ford International. Their addition to Modest Fashion Week in Riyadh was most welcome with elegance and happiness and intended to showcase women’s modest fashion.

Many of these pieces will soon be available for purchase through the Khood online fashion store so that women everywhere can enjoy the designs of Hama Yassen.

Media Contact

Hama Yassen

Mohamad Khawaja

Jordan