Read more about GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County, GA

Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Sumter County (December 22, 2022) - The GBI is investigating the death of an Americus man after a shooting incident that happened last night at 145 Dogwood Drive in Americus, Sumter County, GA. On Wednesday, December 21, at about 11:30 p.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to assist. Christopher York was shot and taken to the Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.