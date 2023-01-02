Submit Release
ResMed Announces Participation in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA.

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following thirty (30) days.

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.


