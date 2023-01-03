Former Law Enforcement Professional Turned Accountant Launches Leadership Firm

Ryan Conn, Founder of CS Business Consulting

A former law enforcement officer turned accountant is teaching others how to become influential leaders and build high performing teams to grow their business.

PADUCAH, KY, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A former law enforcement professional turned accountant is inspiring business owners to become influential leaders. Through his organization, CS Business Consulting, Ryan Conn teaches others exactly how create high performing teams and design positive business cultures that attract top talent.

Recognizing that finding and keeping talent is difficult in today's labor market, Ryan began sharing his own success story about a fresh approach to building teams to scale a business. Soon, firms across the country were asking for help, leading to the creation of CS Business Consulting.

Entrepreneur Ryan Conn has decades of training and experience in leadership. His passion for teaching others leadership skills was ignited early in his career in law enforcement. Twelve years later, he shifted into a career as an accountant and business advisor. Ryan applied the leadership framework and philosophies he developed while in law enforcement to quadruple the size of his accounting firm in under 3 years.

As a consultant, he empowers leaders of other firms, businesses, organizations, and teams of all types with tools and systems that work to develop influence and build exceptionally high performing teams.

According to Conn, "The greater you serve, the greater all around you become. This is the basis for becoming an influential leader and developing a team of top performers." Instead of looking at the team and culture as needing fixed, Conn focuses on the leader first, making changes within, setting the right mindset, then allowing a new vision to empower others.

About CS Business Consulting: CS Business Consulting is a leadership consulting firm that specializes in providing the leadership tools and training to develop influential leaders, positive organizational cultures, and high performing teams.

CS Business Consulting: Building Leaders, Positive Culture, and Productive People