Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,879 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Access Baby/Child Car Seat (LAX-1485)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to take my baby in and out of his car seat more comfortably and safely," said an inventor from Van Nuys, Calif., "so I invented EASY SEAT."

The invention eases the difficulties associated with securing a baby in a safety seat in the motor vehicle. It reduces the risk of bumping the child's head or body to get her in or out of the seat and decreases the likelihood of errors, making the ride a safer one. Convenient, safe and easy to use, it provides increased comfort for babies, and caregivers and can be ideal for small car owners and owners of two-door vehicles, new mothers, grandparents, or parents with weak backs, as well as tall or large adults.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1485, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-easy-access-babychild-car-seat-lax-1485-301709271.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Access Baby/Child Car Seat (LAX-1485)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.