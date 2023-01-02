TruBridge Is a Fairy Tale Story Come True for Thousands of Dental Patients
The world’s first "teeth-only" dental bridge, TruBridge can reclaim a smile with a full-set of zirconia teeth placed gently back into their original sockets.
The most common comment from patients is that they forget that it is a bridge and feel as if they never lost their teeth in the first place. ”BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Helena Soomer Lincoln is the mother of five inventive children in this quiet Puget Sound community where story time and play time led her to create a popular dental practice known as Fairy Tale Dental, voted "Best on the Island.” But Dr. Lincoln could be called the "Mother of Invention" for another dental success story altogether.
— Dr. Helena Soomer Lincoln
The highly-educated dentist who has been trained in over five countries and has both a D.D.S. and a Ph.D dental degree, has performed over 6,000 dental restorations. That level of experience led her to develop the world’s first "teeth-only" dental bridge restoration that can reclaim a missing smile with a full-set of zirconia teeth placed gently back into their original sockets.
Based on perio-integrated, titanium implants, the U.S. patent-pending dental bridge she has named TruBridge™ has no underlying, artificial gum layer so it is not bulky or heavy like the conventional dental implants and dentures that have been worn by patients for decades.
Instead, Dr. Lincoln uses atraumatic extractions which gently lift the distressed and unrestorable teeth out of the sockets based on CAD-CAM computer mapping. Her method replaces the cutting away of the gums and reducing the underlying bone structure to install a bridge by drilling into the jawline. The TruRidge Preservation Process℠ preserves the patient’s natural gumline so the shape of the mouth and chin remain unchanged, not deformed or collapsed as is often the case with the methods of yesteryear.
Part of the reason for the historically disjointed dental implant procedure is that it has required the contributions of so many dental professionals, Lincoln relates. There is the periodontist who typically places the implants and the prosthodontist who produces the bridge which can then be maintained by the original dentist. Dr. Lincoln is able to manufacture the ultra-light Trubridge dental prosthesis in her own lab based on the programming of the dental milling technology. The whole procedure occurs under one roof, from consult to provisional, temporary teeth to the final bridge placement a few weeks after the first visit.
Is it ironic that a revolutionary dental bridge would be invented in a place called "Bain-bridge" Island? Her patients consider themselves very fortunate since the cost is a small fraction of most other dental prosthetics. "The most common comment from patients is that they forget that it is a bridge and feel as if they never lost their teeth in the first place. I am so moved by the positive feedback that it brings tears of joy to my eyes," Dr. Lincoln says.
The TruBridgeDental.com Website has more information including a 3-D video simulation spotlighting the process. Interested parties are invited to contact 1-866-TRU-BRIDGE (878-2743) for more information.
