Follow the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union

Priorities and programme

Security, competitiveness, the green and energy transitions, democratic values and the rule of law. These are the priorities of the Swedish Presidency.

Read the priorities in full here: Priorities

The Swedish Presidency programme describes work on the priorities in more detail.

Read the Presidency programme here: The Swedish Presidency programme

Press service

The Swedish Presidency press service can answer journalists’ questions about the Presidency. Contact the press service on +46 8 405 50 50 or at [email protected]. Only urgent questions will be answered outside office hours.

For questions concerning a government minister, please contact their press secretary: Press contacts