Follow the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union

SWEDEN, January 2 - Published

Sweden now takes over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Over the next six months, you can follow the work of the Presidency in several channels, and are welcome to contact the Presidency press service.

Sweden takes over the Presidency from Czechia. You can follow the six-month Swedish Presidency here:

In addition, photos and videos from the Swedish Presidency are free to download from Flickr and Mynewsdesk.

If you’d like to join the discussion about the Swedish Presidency on social media, please use the official hashtag #EU2023SE.

Priorities and programme

Security, competitiveness, the green and energy transitions, democratic values and the rule of law. These are the priorities of the Swedish Presidency.

Read the priorities in full here: Priorities

The Swedish Presidency programme describes work on the priorities in more detail.

Read the Presidency programme here: The Swedish Presidency programme

Subscribe to email notifications from the Presidency

Subscribe to email notifications from the Presidency website here: Subscribe via email

Press service

The Swedish Presidency press service can answer journalists’ questions about the Presidency. Contact the press service on +46 8 405 50 50 or at [email protected]. Only urgent questions will be answered outside office hours.

For questions concerning a government minister, please contact their press secretary: Press contacts 

