Derby Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Criminal Threatening, Cruelty to a Child, Offense committed in the Prescence of a Child, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Negligent Operation & ETC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5006005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2022 @ 1444 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 242, Jay

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Criminal Threatening, Cruelty to a Child, Offense committed in the Prescence of a Child, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Negligent Operation, Violation Conditions of Release & DUI #2

ACCUSED: Nicholas Maura

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/30/2022 at approximately 1444 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of physical altercation between former spouses in a vehicle on VT Route 242 in the Town of Jay, VT. The operator/accused, later Identified as Nicholas Maura, 31 of Woodstock, VT, was operating the vehicle with the victim and their child inside. The victim stated Maura prevented her from leaving the vehicle due to erratic operation and refusing to stop. Maura was later located and stopped in the Town of Richford, VT. Through investigation, it was determined Maura had caused physical harm to his former spouse along with committing other violations listed above. All violations were determined to have been committed in front of their child and while being impaired by alcohol. Maura was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing, where he was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. Maura is ordered to appear in Court on 01/03/2023 to answer for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 at 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: Included