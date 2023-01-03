Gaming Industry Luminary, Scott Butera, Joins The SCCG Management Board of Advisors

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced today that senior gaming and entertainment executive, Scott Butera, has joined the SCCG Board of Advisors.

Butera brings an impeccable resume to the SCCG team with his decades of executive experience in the gaming and hospitality industry, serving as CEO and President of some of the largest casinos in the world. This list includes, Former President, CEO and Executive Vice President at Trump Entertainment Resorts, Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, CEO at Tropicana Entertainment and CEO at Foxwoods Resort Casino. In each of these roles, Butera engineered significant operational turnarounds which included marketing repositioning, redevelopment of assets, rebranding and margin improvements

Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal said, “We are thrilled to have such a highly experienced and respected veteran from the gaming industry join our board of advisors. Butera’s wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop as a company and support our client-partner ecosystem. We believe that Scott’s guidance and insights will help us to make informed and strategic decisions that will drive success as we head into 2023.”

Butera stated, "I am both honored and excited to be joining the board of SCCG Management. In the course of my career, I have had the opportunity to work with Stephen and the SCCG team and have always been impressed by their comprehensive approach in working with emerging companies throughout the world. SCCG has a unique ability to develop a path to bring business plans to fruition through strategy development and identifying and negotiating to secure all necessary resources and partners. SCCG provides me with a strong platform to participate in the evolution of the global gaming, sports and entertainment industry by working as a true partner with the leading companies of today and tomorrow.”

This appointment marks a significant milestone for SCCG Management and their eco-system comprised of over 70 best-in-class companies in the gaming space. Butera will look to enhance the corporate structure at SCCG and bring decades of experience as a strategic asset to the firm and their valued clients.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

