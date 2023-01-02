Choreographer Paul Becker Delivers a Glorious Finale in Paramount's "Honor Society"

Becker has been pushing the boundaries of storytelling Musical Numbers with his work on "Honor Society,". Paul Becker shares insight, and breaks down the creative process.

Paul Becker, renowned choreographer for hit films such as "Disney's Descendants," "Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms," "The Kissing Booth" franchise, "Ralph Breaks the Internet," and the highly anticipated "Prom pact" for Disney, is thrilled to announce his latest project as choreographer for Paramount's "Honor Society." Becker's exceptional talent and dedication to bringing dynamic and visually stunning performances to the screen have made him a go-to choice for some of the most popular films of recent years, and his work on "Honor Society" is no exception.

"This big musical number, titled ‘Glorious’, is something I'm very proud of. The producers gave me a lot of freedom going into this. I prepped it with a skeleton crew representing the cast. I shot an entire previsualization of the musical number before stepping foot in a rehearsal studio with the cast. So, we knew what we were getting ourselves into. Orani, the director captured the choreography shot for shot based on my previz, and she's an excellent job at it," says Becker.

"Most people assume that a choreographer creates dance steps... But they don't realize that there is so much more that goes into it if the choreographer is a storyteller like me. Over the years I've had the pleasure of working with and learning unique storytelling techniques from many great directors like Barry Sonnenfeld, Zack Snyder, Kenny Ortega, Alan Arkush, Kirk Thatcher, Tarsem Singh, and Bill Condon," Paul continues, "it's like I've been in a film school for over 20 years and still learning ways of telling stories, using the camera, physical dialogue, written dialogue, and many other creative things".

Video Interview with Paul Becker about his work on ‘Honor Society”:

About Paul Becker

Paul Becker is a highly sought-after young choreographer and director in the entertainment industry, with an impressive list of achievements and projects to his name. He has been nominated for three World Choreography Awards and won both a Leo Award and MTV Award in 2022.

Paul's talent as a choreographer and director has led to his involvement in numerous film and television projects, including the hit Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms, which he directed, and the Lionsgate film Breaking Brooklyn, which he wrote and directed, starring Academy Award winner Louis Gossett Jr. He has also choreographed for numerous stage productions, including tours for The Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Kanye West, Pitbull, Don Omar, and Ciara, as well as Sesame Street Live and new circus tours for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey. Paul was honored to choreograph and direct the closing ceremonies for the Pan Am Games

In total, Paul has choreographed for over 300 films and TV shows, including notable projects such as Good Boys, Deadpool 2, Noelle, A Week Away, Charmed, Hellcats, Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale, Valley of the Boom, American Horror Story: Hotel, Once Upon a Time, The Magicians, The Muppets' Wizard of Oz, The Muppets' Christmas: Letters to Santa Adventures in Babysitting, Girl vs. Monster, Overboard, the Twilight series, Mirror Mirror, Sucker Punch, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Dancing with the Stars. He has recently worked on productions such as The Astronauts, Motherland, Honey Girls, the Disney Family Singalong, Barbie Princess Adventure, Disney’s Prom Pact, and Spinning Gold.

In addition to his work in entertainment, Paul recently produced Parade Across America, the 2020 Inaugural Celebration, as well as the docu-series “1300 Miles to Broadway”.

