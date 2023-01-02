Baron NDT Expands to Gulf Coast Region with New Office in Beaumont, Texas

Baron NDT, a well-respected provider of non-destructive testing (NDT) services, has recently announced the opening of a new office in Beaumont, Texas. This expansion will allow the company to support the industrial NDT needs of Southeast Texas and South Louisiana, as well as the rest of the Gulf Coast region.

Beaumont, TX January 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Baron NDT, a leading provider of non-destructive testing (NDT) services, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Beaumont, Texas. The company, which has a focus on advanced ultrasonics, will be able to support the industrial NDT needs of Southeast Texas and South Louisiana with its expanded presence on the Gulf Coast.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and experience to the Gulf Coast region," said Garrett Thompson, Manager of the Beaumont office. "We are committed to providing top-quality NDT services to our clients and supporting the growth and success of the region."

Baron NDT has a reputation for delivering reliable and accurate results, and the company is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of safety and professionalism. The opening of the Beaumont office marks an exciting new chapter for the company, and it is poised to make a significant impact in the Gulf Coast region.

For more information about Baron NDT and its services, please visit www.baronndt.com, email info@baronndt.com, or contact the Beaumont office at 409-200-2223.

About Baron NDT:

Contact Information:

Baron NDT, LLC

Michael Benson

904-304-2907

Contact via Email

www.baronndt.com

