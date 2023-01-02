FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 2, 2023

Katie Hobbs Sworn In As Arizona’s 24th Governor

In a Ceremony at Arizona’s Capitol, Hobbs, Statewide Officials Sworn Into Office Inauguration Ceremony To Follow on January 5th

PHOENIX - This morning, Governor Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, and State Mine Inspector Paul Marsh were sworn into office in a ceremony on the Ninth Floor of the Capitol Executive Tower. Arizona’s Constitution requires these statewide elected officials to begin their terms on the first Monday in January.

Governor Katie Hobbs will serve as Arizona’s fifth female governor, and the first Democrat elected in sixteen years. Governor Hobbs released the following statement following her swearing in:

"Today marks a new chapter for Arizona. As we look forward to a brighter future, I pledge that the needs of Arizonans - not partisan politics - will always come first. I will work with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to tackle our state’s biggest challenges - fully funding our public schools, securing our state’s water future, ensuring reproductive freedom, making Arizona more affordable, and so much more."

“I will never stop fighting for working families in our state. We’ve already hit the ground running, naming our senior Cabinet officials who will help lead our state for the next four years. It is the greatest honor of my life to serve the state I love - and I’ll never forget the faith that Arizonans have placed in me.”

On January 3rd, Governor Hobbs is participating in a Day of Service, kicking off her administration by calling on Arizonans to volunteer with local nonprofits to make a difference in their communities.

