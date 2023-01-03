Dr. Jessica Respus Helps Educators Live Their Dream of Becoming School Owners with Dynamic School Launch Academy

Dr. Jessica Respus

RED SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minority school owner Dr. Jessica Respus is a seasoned educator, entrepreneur, and visionary, who brings a sense of excitement to the new year by offering her innovative School Launch Academy online course. This pace setting teaching is designed for educators of every stripe, including teachers, principals, learning mentors, librarians, school administrators, mothers and business professionals, who desire to have their own educational facility. School Launch Academy is a 5 week, easy-to-follow, step-by-step online course where dedicated students are taught the foundational principles of how to become successful entrepreneurs.

In this course, Dr. Jessica Respus opens her treasure chest of knowledge and willingly shares her business acumen to help prepare each participant to realize their dream of school ownership. This no-nonsense course is for those who have been in hesitation mode for too long and are now ready to make their positive mark on the next generation.

The much sought after, School Launch Academy starts on February 20, 2023. Dr. Respus is living proof of the effectiveness of this game changing process which transforms lives. Using time-tested techniques, her brainchild, Cumberland County Christian School came to fruition and has been helping children in grades K-12 grow and succeed for over a decade. She is now on a mission to share her wisdom with others.

According to Dr. Respus, “With my expertise, guidance, and support, you can confidently take on the challenge of building your own school from scratch — knowing that every decision you make will be informed by deep knowledge of best practices in education.”

School Launch Academy focuses on equipping each participant with the tools to become an educational leader. Components included in the course are:

* 5-week online program with videos, lessons & downloadable workbooks

* Live Group Coaching + Q&A Calls each week

* Private SLA Facebook community

* 12 Months access + updates

* Template Resources + Tools

* Accountability + an expert in your back pocket!

Satisfied students give School Launch Academy five-star reviews. M. Johnson states, “Dr. Respus truly transformed my dream into a reality, helping me become the successful school owner that I am today.” J. Hopkins concurs, “Growing up, I always dreamed of owning my own school. But I honestly didn’t know where to begin or how to navigate the complex world of education. Dr. Jessica Respus became my mentor and guide, helping me every step of the way to breathe life into my dream.”

For more information on how to enroll for School Launch Academy, please contact Dr. Jessica Respus, Website: www.DrRespus.com.