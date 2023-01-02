Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to congratulate him on his appointment and underscore the United States’ abiding commitment to the U.S.-Israel partnership and to Israel’s security.  Secretary Blinken discussed continued U.S. efforts to advance mutual interests such as Israel’s further regional integration, including through the Negev Forum; address shared challenges, including the threat from Iran; and promote the values that have been at the heart of the bilateral relationship for decades.  The Secretary emphasized the continued U.S. commitment to a two-state solution and opposition to policies that endanger its viability.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen

