The Growing Number Of People Suffering From Diseases That Necessitate Implants Is Driving The 3D Printed Implants Market As Per The Business Research Company's 3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2023

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the 3D printed implants market identifies the increasing prevalence of various medical conditions as a major driver for the growth of the 3D printed medical implants market. As the number of people suffering from orthopedic, cardiac, and dental diseases is increasing, the demand for 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants, shoulder implants, and various other implants is rising. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the US had around 65 million people suffering from periodontitis i.e. Inflammation and infection of the ligaments and bones that support the teeth. This mainly occurred due to the rising prevalence of periodontitis, diabetes-related gangrene, osteoarthritis, and peripheral vascular disease. Similarly, the rise in prevalence of other medical conditions is driving the 3D printed implants market growth.



The global 3D printed implants market size will grow from $2.25 billion in 2022 to $2.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The global 3D printed implants market size is expected to grow to $5.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.0%.

Many companies in this market are collaborating with various hospitals and rehabilitation centres to provide customizable devices for the specific needs of patients. These collaborations are aimed to be mutually beneficial for both, as the companies can use the network of the hospitals to promote their product and the hospitals would get customizable devices at their convenience. For example, In September 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a collaboration with Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to encourage innovation in the 3D medical devices and implants. Similarly, in July 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation announced commercial partnership with dentalcorp Holdings to develop dental implants.

Major players in the 3D printed medical implants market are 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo HoldingsInc., Oxford Performance Materials, Materialise, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., and Bio3D Technologies.

North America was the largest region in the 3D printed medical implants market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the global 3D printed medical implants market. The regions covered in the global 3D printed medical implants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global 3D printed implants market is segmented by application into dental, orthopedic, cranio-maxillofacial; by end users into medical and surgical centers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology industry, medical institution; by implantation technology into laser beam melting, electronic beam melting, droplet deposition, laminated deposition, two-photon polymerization.

