Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Lao PDR Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Lao PDR Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to congratulate him on his appointment on 30 December 2022. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 JANUARY 2023

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Lao PDR Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone

1 January 2023

Dear Prime Minister Sonexay,

Please accept my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Singapore and Lao PDR enjoy warm relations underpinned by strong people-to-people linkages and growing collaboration in many sectors, including on energy and digital cooperation. As fellow small states, we share an interest in upholding an open and inclusive rules-based multilateral system. We also work together closely in ASEAN to promote regional peace and prosperity. Singapore remains committed towards supporting Lao PDR’s development efforts and continuing our close partnership through the Singapore Cooperation Programme. I look forward to working with you to deepen our bilateral ties, and would like to invite you to make an official visit to Singapore at an opportune time.

I wish you good health and success in your new role and look forward to meeting with you soon.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Sonexay Siphandone

Prime Minister

Lao People’s Democratic Republic