TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cheatham County

At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident began when the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a vehicle traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed. Deputies located the car, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver crashed near the intersection of Old Clarksville Road and Randy Road. The driver exited the vehicle and, for reasons still under investigation, reportedly reached for an object in his waistband, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking him. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was also transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. No deputies were injured during the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

