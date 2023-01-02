Voice Banking Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Competitive Benchmarking, MMR Competition Matrix, and Forecast to 2029

Pune, India, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pune, 02 Jan 2023: According to the " Global Voice Banking Market " report published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to reach USD 2.75 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.81 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)



Global Voice Banking Market Scope and Research Methodology

The reports provide a comprehensive overview of the global Voice Banking market size, growth, supply, demand, share, innovations, and recent developments, and key stakeholders can use the statistics, tables, and figures in this report for strategic planning that leads to the organization's success. The report assists in the analysis of top manufacturers, revenue, and price, as well as Industry sales channels, distributors, traders, and dealers, research findings, company strengths and weaknesses, conclusion, appendix, and data source.

The report covers the key players in the industry, including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin Sales, as well as an in-depth examination of the market's competitive landscape and definite data on vendors and thorough subtleties of elements that will challenge the development of significant market vendors.

For data collection, primary & secondary research methods are employed by analysts taking into account the nature of the market for efficient and accurate data. Primary data was gathered through various methods such as surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. The report thus provides a comprehensive analysis of the Voice Banking Market to get a clear picture of the market.

Global Voice Banking Market Overview



Voice banking is the technology powered by artificial intelligence that allows users to access banking services over their words or voice commands. For instance, to find a nearby ATM, block their card, or inquire about their account balance, a consumer can either contact their bank's voicebot or speak to the official voice assistant.

Voice Banking Market Growth: The use of artificial intelligence has been developing rapidly. It has transformed how services are delivered in a way that many of us couldn't have predicted. Many people were shocked by the emergence of voice-activated AI technologies like Alexa. Within the framework of information and communication services that they offer, these portable smart speakers can incorporate financial services. Simply put, it can be claimed that banks have advanced to the next stage of AI-driven banking as a result of client expectations and pressure.

Global Voice Banking Market Regional Insights

In 2021, North America commanded the largest share of the Voice Banking market, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. This growth is driven by voice-boats are emerging as a game changer in banking service. The regional market is expected to develop as contactless payments gain popularity across North America. According to a survey conducted by MasterCard on contactless payments, 51% of American consumers utilise one or more contactless payment options. These consumers also frequently make cashless transactions, not just after the pandemic's outbreak.

Global Voice Banking Market Segmentation



by Component

by Deployment Mode

by Application

Banks

NBFCs

Credit Unions

Others

by TechnologyMachine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Global Voice Banking Market Key Competitors:

U.S. Bank (US)

Citigroup (US)

Axis Bank (India)

HSBC (UK)

NatWest Group (UK)

IndusInd Bank (India)

BankBuddy (India)

Central 1 Credit Union (Canada)

ICICI bank (India)

United Bank of India (India)

DBS Bank (Singapore)

Acapela Group. (Belgium)

Emirates NBD Bank (UAE)



Key questions answered in the Global Voice Banking Market are:



In the company profile section of the report, the researchers conducted a thorough examination of the major players in the market and the strategies they are employing to combat the fierce competition. The section also includes company profiles and market share analyses of the major players. Furthermore, the experts conducted a thorough examination of each player. They have also provided reliable revenue, market share, and company ranking data for the period 2022-2029. With the help of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay up to date on recent and upcoming business developments, allowing them to make more informed decisions.

