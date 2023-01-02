IBT Learning Launches The Women in Tech Scholarship Program to Foster an Inclusive, Diverse, and More Equitable Tech Industry

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2023) - IBT Learning, an emerging e-learning leader, this week announced the launch of its Women in Tech Scholarship Program. The program is designed to offer training and career opportunities in tech to women from underrepresented communities.

The Bootcamp is committed to providing opportunity, community, and resources for women to break into tech and thrive in the industry, regardless of their background or professional experience.

The IBT Women in Tech Scholarship Program will provide free, instructor-led, and outcome-oriented training in the fields of DevOps, Data Science, and Cloud Engineering. Learners will be equipped with real-world use cases and projects, helping them build sizable portfolios they can feel confident about when presenting during interviews.

Per the latest data, women hold 26.7% of tech-related jobs. The total number of women in tech-related positions decreased by 2.1% from 2020 to 2021.

"Our goal is simply to encourage more women to pursue careers in tech and fill high-demand and high-paying roles, so we are giving away $50,000 in total funding in 2023," said Godspower Oboido, Founder and CEO of IBT Learning Solutions. "The scholarship covers 100% of tuition and broad-range job placement assistance after graduation."

Eligibility criteria:

Must be at least 18 years old Be female Must live in the United Kingdom or North America Not currently working in tech

Scholarship funding will be disbursed on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted.

The program is open to applicants in the United Kingdom and North America only because IBT Learning can only guarantee career outcomes in those regions. Those interested in learning more about the program or applying can do so at https://www.ibtlearning.co/women-in-tech-scholarship/

About IBT Learning Solutions

IBT Learning is a digital economy training institute offering Instructor-led, career-oriented, and custom training to working professionals, career changers, and corporate institutions across industries and sectors. IBT Learning delivers training solutions and ongoing support for in-demand courses such as DevOps, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Business Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, and Project Management.

IBT Learning is an official training partner of IBM, AWS Partner Network, Linux Professional Institute, CompTIA, EC-Council, and more.

Godspower Oboido

IBT Learning Solutions LLC

start@ibtlearning.co

