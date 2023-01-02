AV Access Launches a New AV over IP Kit to Help Build an Extender Splitter Combo in Home and Business Applications

HDIP120 AV over IP kit supports one-to-one and one-to-many applications. One transmitter and one receiver can extend 1080P HDMI signal up to 120m/394ft via just a single Cat5e/6 cable. One transmitter and up to 10 receivers can also work with a gigabit switch to build an extender splitter combo.

AV Access, a leading brand in the online market of Pro AV industry, recently announced the addition of HDIP120 AV over IP extender kit to the company’s IP product portfolio. HDIP120 offers a much more economical solution than AV Access’s hot-selling HDIP100 kit in the category of AV over IP product. With its plug-n-play feature, H.265 codec and low latency, this extender kit is ideal for digital signage, sports bar, church, restaurant, home surveillance, broadcasting station, etc.

Plug-n-Play and Economical AV over IP Solution

With just a single Cat5e/6 cable, a pair of HDIP120 AV over IP transmitter and receiver can transmit 1080P@60hz HDMI signal up to 120m/394ft. Users can also connect one transmitter and up to 10 receivers via a managed or unmanaged Ethernet switch to build an extender splitter combo. It does not require any configuration on the switch, just plug and play, specially designed for users without any IP knowledge.

“Compared with HDIP100 AV over IP extender kit, HDIP120 offers a much cheaper solution in scenarios where you need HDMI signal extension and splitting. It is one of our most cost-effective products at present, as it is priced at only $79.99 in our official site, about one third of the price of HDIP100 extender kit,” commented Mandy Xiong, CEO at AV Access.

H.265 Codec & Low Latency

The latest H265 codec takes up less bandwidth and improves transmission efficiency, while also preserving superior video quality. The HDIP120 extender’s end-to-end latency (from one transmitter to one receiver) is less than 0.1 seconds, ideal for sports programs, movies, PC games, or video presentations. Besides, the transmitter is designed with an HDMI local output for easy preview. For signals from this local output, there is no delay at all. The transmitter and the receiver are both designed with IR port, and the package comes with a pair of IR signal emitter and receiver, so users can control source device even at the receiver side.

“It has always been our mission to provide customers with high-quality and cost-effective products. HDIP120 AV over IP extender kit features zero configuration, up to 120m/394ft transmission distance, full HD video, H.265 codec, low latency and IR remote control. it is priced at only $79.99 in our official site, now available in the United States. In addition to HDIP120, HDIP100 and 4KIP100-KVM, we are developing new 4K AV over IP solutions to enrich this product line,” concluded Mandy.

About AV Access

AV Access is the world's professional manufacturer and innovator of advanced Pro AV products and smart home office devices. As a contributing member of the HDBase-T alliance, we own strong R&D, supply chain and manufacturing capability, which guarantee our products are of consistently high-level quality and at competitive prices. Since establishment in 2015, it has long been our mission to offer ultimate audiovisual experience to the masses by delivering quality-assured and well-designed audio/video products at honest pricing. After more than 7 years' development, AV Access has evolved into a leading brand in the online market of the Pro AV industry. Also, we have provided localized product sales and technical support services to customers across the globe, like Europe, North America, Asia Pacific regions, etc. Learn more by visiting www.avaccess.com.

