5G Infrastructure Market Size Worth $48.66 Billion, Globally, by 2028 - Growing Adoption of IoT | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Global 5G Infrastructure Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 0.963 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 48.66 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 64.8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Communication Infrastructure, Operational Frequency, Core Network Technology, Network Architecture, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





5G Infrastructure Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cisco Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Intel Corporation; MediaTek Inc.; NEC Corporation; Affirmed Networks Inc.; VMware, Inc.; Samsung Corporation; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; and ZTE Corporation are among the key players operating in the 5G infrastructure market.

In October 2022 : Cellnex—an independent wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructure operator in the UK—entered into a strategic partnership with Ferrovial, which is a global operator of sustainable infrastructure. The partnership aims to boost the implementation of 5G for the construction and transport sectors.

In March 2021 : Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, one of the top players in the 5G infrastructure industry, entered into a strategic partnership with Taiwan-based CSP- Far EasTone Telecom (FET). The partnership aims to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services, 5G Standalone as well as non-standalone dual-mode 5G core services.





5G Infrastructure Market – Regional Overview:

The US is the leading market in North America regarding 5G transport networks deployed for efficient and faster transportation. Additionally, increasing government investments in 5G infrastructure and growing internet penetration lead to an increase in the number of mobile devices, further accelerating network data traffic and fueling the growth of the 5G infrastructure market in North America. Key players in the region continue to deliver enhanced network coverage, advanced 5G infrastructure that is capable of connecting millions of devices, low latency, and end-to-end solutions, and growing data traffic is enabling telecom operators to transform their telecom infrastructures, which is becoming major 5G infrastructure market trends in the region. In Canada, government authorities such as the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) continue to focus on improving the regulatory framework mainly for attracting more investments for deploying 5G telecom infrastructures, thereby propelling market growth.

Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the global 5G infrastructure market due to the rapid development of the mobile telephony industry in the region. 5G is predicted to be a crucial component and enabler of innovation in many medical, construction, and transportation industries, among others. In June 2022, a strategic initiative taken by European Union (EU) for a 5G action plan to boost the 5G network for all citizens and businesses across and is expected to compete in the global market, with worldwide 5G revenues for mobile operators expected to reach €225 billion (US$ 238 billion) annually by 2025. The action plan is expected to create an opportunity for public and private investment in 5G infrastructure in the EU, thereby anticipated to boost the 5G infrastructure market growth in the region.





Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. There is a rapid growth in the number of 5G subscriptions coupled with increased network traffic in Asia Pacific. In July 2022, GSMA, which delivers a detailed picture of the region's adoption of mobile internet, revealed in its Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2022 report that mobile broadband networks cover nearly 96% of the region's population, and operators are rapidly investing in the 5G infrastructure. However, due to a lack of digital skills, affordability, and online safety concerns, only 44% of the population (use mobile internet services. Also, in January 2021, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) stated that the country is estimated to invest over US$ 215 billion in the 5G network infrastructure by 2025. As a result, the factors are expected to create major opportunities for growth of the 5G infrastructure market in Asia Pacific.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market: COVID-19 Overview

Although the Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and other stakeholders in the telecom industry began their trials and rollouts of 5G network services in 2019, the 5G infrastructure market was affected mainly due to lowered expenditure budgets for digital transformation and delayed spectrum auctions due to the global health crisis that resulted in slowdown in the execution and installation of the 5G infrastructure. It disrupted further testing and trials required to examine the processing performance and stability of 5G standalone networks. On the contrary, continuous growth in smartphone adoption coupled with an upsurge in video consumption is significantly boosting mobile data traffic, thereby led to improvement in performance of deployed networks to meet demand posed by advance device capabilities. As a result, the overall mobile data traffic is expected to grow significantly and boosting the demand for higher network infrastructure capabilities of 5G technology.





Global 5G Infrastructure Market: Communication Infrastructure Overview

Based on communication infrastructure, the 5G infrastructure market is bifurcated into small cells and macro cells. The small cell segment dominated the market in 2021 as it provides high-band 5G across indoor areas, dense urban environments, and other areas that need high data capacity & coverage. It is widely implemented as an essential component in 5G infrastructure. Implementing small cell infrastructure allows a smooth network evolution, thereby propelling the 5G infrastructure market growth.









