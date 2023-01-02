Chiral Chromatography Columns Market Size Worth USD 104.34 Million by 2030 at 4.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Chiral Chromatography Columns Market Trends and Insights by Material (Metal-Based Columns, Glass-Based Columns and Plastic-Based Columns), by Product (Prepacked and Empty Columns), by Technology (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, Thin Layer Chromatography, Flash Chromatography), by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, Food & Beverage Manufacturers, Hospitals & Diagnostic Clinics, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Cosmeceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

Market Synopsis

Chiral chromatography columns are analytical instruments used to separate optical isomers. The columns hold a stationary phase containing enantiomer within them. Approximately 60% of all pharmaceutical drugs are chiral and the production processes need application of chiral chromatography. In contrast to achiral chromatography, chiral chromatography uses a stationary phase that contains just one enantiomer of a chiral molecule. The market for chiral chromatography columns has seen technological developments in recent years, which have resulted in an expansion of the applications for these columns.

In food and agricultural, pharmaceutical, environmental testing, and other industries, chiral chromatography columns, for instance, are frequently employed. The market for chiral chromatography columns is divided into three categories based on the materials used: plastic, glass, and metals.

MRFR projects that the biggest market for chiral chromatography columns in the coming years will be North America. Numerous conferences focusing on chiral chromatography columns, regular government investments in the chromatography instrumentation market, and a significant amount of research for pharmaceutical and biological development are the main factors influencing the growth of the chiral chromatography columns market in the North American region.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 104.34 Million CAGR 4.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Product, Technology and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing availability of funds and growth in investment activities Higher dependence on chromatography tests for drug approvals

Chiral Chromatography Columns Market Competitive Landscape:

The important participants in the chiral chromatography columns industry are

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Waters Corporation (US)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

R. Grace and Company (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

MACHEREY-NAGEL (Germany)

KNAUER (Germany)

Dishman Carbogen Amcis (India)

There are several significant companies in the market for chiral chromatography columns, which is moderately competitive. Few of the big competitors now control the majority of the market in terms of market share. And some major corporations are actively launching new products and making acquisitions of other businesses in order to strengthen their market positions globally.



Chiral Chromatography Columns Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Due to its use in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other industries, the market for chiral chromatography columns is growing globally. The use of the cutting-edge chromatographic method, which promotes market expansion through higher government spending, support, and subsidies, has been recommended for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Innovations in chiral chromatography columns and their technology are crucial in taking the market for these columns to the next level. Other causes include life science companies' significant R&D spending and the increased significance of chromatographic studies in the approval of medications.

For traditional HPLC procedures, significant quantities of organic solvents are needed, which produces a lot of waste. Similar to how gas chromatography uses expensive, non-renewable gases like helium when paired with mass spectrometry.

The producers of chiral chromatography columns might concentrate their efforts on creating more eco-friendly and reasonably priced goods. Additionally, a sizable number of contract research businesses in the Asia-Pacific area can assist scientists in scaling up the manufacturing of chiral chromatography columns at a reasonable price.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of chromatography equipment and the requirement for trained professionals to run costly chromatography equipment are factors constraining the global market growth for chiral chromatography columns.

COVID-19 Analysis

People from all over the world have been affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has also prompted the closure of operational facilities worldwide. The healthcare industry encountered unprecedented difficulties during the shutdown, including supply chain delays that led to a rise in warehouse stockpiles of produced items. The market for chromatography equipment and supplies wasn't significantly hampered.

Additionally, the COVID-19 epidemic opened up expansion prospects for the businesses operating in the chiral chromatography columns sector. This is because more research and development is being done to develop medications for COVID-19, such as repurposing the development of already-approved antiviral medications as candidates for COVID-19.

For instance, when chloroquine and its hydroxyl analogue hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) were given as racemates, COVID-19 was inhibited, and the demand for these racemates skyrocketed. Single enantiomeric versions of these racemic medications were the main goal of the manufacturers. Demand is also rising as a result of the numerous racemic medications that need for the use of chiral chromatography columns to separate the various substances.

Chiral Chromatography Columns Market Segmentation

By Material

According to material, the market has been segmented into metal-, glass-, and plastic-based columns. The market for chiral chromatography columns is expected to be dominated by metal-based columns due to their greater usability and ancillary advantages including durability.

By Product

Pre-packaged columns and empty columns make up the two product categories in the chiral chromatography columns market. Due to its advantages, which include quicker turnaround times and increased productivity, the pre-packed columns category is projected to hold the largest share of the market. Analytical columns and preparative columns make up the second division of the prepacked columns section.

By Technology

Liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography, thin layer chromatography, and flash chromatography are the technological segments of the chiral chromatography column market. Due to the greater utility of chiral chromatography columns, the liquid chromatography segment is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, academic institutions, food and beverage producers, hospitals and diagnostic centers, environmental testing laboratories, cosmeceutical firms, and nutraceutical firms make up the end-user segments of the chiral chromatography columns market.

Chiral Chromatography Columns Market Regional Insights

Due to the availability of goods from several manufacturers, North America is predicted to hold the biggest market share. Some of the well-known businesses engaged in the area include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Waters Corporation (US), and Danaher Corporation (US). The market for chiral chromatography columns is also predicted to increase as a result of mergers and acquisitions by regional businesses.

The projected period will see the market for chiral chromatography columns in Asia Pacific expand due to rising numbers of contract research companies, analytical laboratories, and healthcare infrastructure improvements.

