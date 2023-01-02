Orthodontics Market is estimated to be US$ 20.0 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 18.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

Orthodontics Market, By Type (Brackets, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures and Archwires), By Age group (Adults and Children), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), By Equipment (Dental Chair, Laser, Hand Pieces, CAD/CAM Systems),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthodontics is a specialty of dentistry that can address the diagnosis, prevention, management, and correction of malaligned teeth and jaws and malaligned bite patterns, as well as the correction of facial growth, known as dentofacial orthopedics. In orthodontics, a potentially controlled force is applied to move the teeth in a predetermined direction and, therefore, remodel the PDL and alveolar bone. Orthodontics is often one of the most selective areas of oral therapy, however, it is generally less optional given the significant impact on personality development of a beautiful smile with aligned teeth and the increased self-esteem of this health care. Orthodontic therapy, usually delivered by an orthodontic specialist, is readily available at moderate cost and without many risks or complications. Orthodontic therapy, usually provided by an orthodontist, is readily available at a moderate cost and without many risks or complications, should be performed when necessary to improve the appearance of the smile and the function of the chewing mechanism, as well as to improve the patient's self. - Acceptance. Through networking, the dental industry is gaining momentum worldwide, with these devices being actively and actively adopted for the treatment of misaligned teeth. Orthodontics is seen as an emerging field of medical science, it is not limited to the treatment but people seek the desired tooth shape. Comprehensive orthodontic treatment is the traditional braces treatment that many people have gone through after losing all their permanent teeth, orthodontic treatment can be used for many different cases, whether it is an overbite, overbite or general misalignment of tooth structure. Increasing awareness about oral health and increase in demand for orthodontic products is driving the growth of the orthodontic market.

The report "Orthodontics Market, By Type (Brackets, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures and Archwires), By Age group (Adults and Children), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), By Equipment (Dental Chair, Laser, Hand Pieces, CAD/CAM Systems),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2030 "

Key Highlights:

In August 2022, Henry Schein, Inc. E. Dianne Rekow, DDS, Ph.D., a member of the company's board of directors since 2014 and a leader in the development of digital dentistry, His passing was announced in August.

In September 2022, Align Technology, Inc., a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners and ExoCAD CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, introduced Invisalign in September. Virtual Care AI, its next-generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-related capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff.

Analyst View:

Orthodontic treatment helps ensure proper tooth function and create a healthy smile, with a good bite that makes it easier for you to bite, chew and speak. Misaligned teeth are difficult to clean and can cause extraordinary wear of tooth enamel that can lead to extensive and expensive dental procedures. Also interceptive orthodontics or early orthodontic treatment can help erupt adult teeth and correct abnormal bites. This can help improve the results of future orthodontic treatments as well as prevent the need for some orthodontic treatments as the child grows older. Innovation in the orthodontic market is increasing worldwide, with technological developments in orthodontic products making them more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Orthodontics Market, By Type (Brackets, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures and Archwires), By Age group (Adults and Children), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others), By Equipment (Dental Chair, Laser, Hand Pieces, CAD/CAM Systems),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Market Insights from the report:

Orthodontics Market accounted for US$ 5.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 20.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.8%. The Orthodontics Market is segmented based on type, age group, end user, equipment and Region

Based on Type, Orthodontics Market is segmented into Brackets, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures and Archwires.

Based on Age Group, Orthodontics Market is segmented into Adults and Children.

Based on End User, Orthodontics Market is segmented into Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others.

Based on Equipment, Orthodontics Market is segmented into Dental Chair, Laser, Hand Pieces, and CAD/CAM Systems.

By Region, the Orthodontics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Orthodontics Market:

The prominent players operating in the Orthodontics Market includes, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Company, Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics, Danaher Corporation, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, DENTSPLY International, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Orthodontics Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Brackets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Anchorage Appliances Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Ligature Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Archwires Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Orthodontics Market, By Age Group Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Adults Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Children Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Orthodontics Market, By End User, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Dental Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Orthodontics Market, By Equipment Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Dental Chair Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Laser Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Hand Pieces Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

CAD/CAM Systems Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



