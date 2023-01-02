Submit Release
WyHy Credit Union Sponsors Student Financial Education Program Through Stukent

/EIN News/ -- CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WyHy Credit Union, headquartered in Cheyenne, announced a partnership with Stukent, an education, and digital courseware company, in order to bring a state-of-the-art financial simulator to high schools across Wyoming. WyHy is providing the Stukent personal financial simulations free of charge to high schools statewide to enable students to acquire personal financial skills using technology and decision-learning techniques. 

WyHy is providing Stukent to teachers and students at 18 local high schools in Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs, Laramie, and additional Wyoming cities. In addition to the Stukent program, WyHy's recently introduced Independence Account will also enable students to manage their own finances and start gaining financial independence through digital banking, a free debit card, nationwide ATMs, and much more. No adult signer is required on the Independence Account, which makes it a first-of-its-kind service in Wyoming. For additional details regarding the Independence Account for students, go to wyhy.org/Independence.

"The partnership with Stukent supports WyHy's vision of providing members and their families with the information they need to become more knowledgeable savers, borrowers, and better money managers," stated WyHy Chief Retail Officer Matt Ballou. 

For additional information regarding this new service partnership between WyHy and Stukent, contact Matt Ballou or go to www.wyhy.org.

Contact Information:
Matt Ballou
Chief Retail Officer
mballou@wyhy.org
(307) 638-4290

Amy Davis
Director of Marketing
adavis@wyhy.org
(307) 638-4290

Image 1: WyHy Independence Account



