TrueLake Files Second Lawsuit Claiming Copyright Infringement by Tencent Music Entertainment ("TME") Subsidiary

Beijing Kuwo Technology Co., Ltd Alleged to Have Enabled Unauthorized Copies of Audio Recordings to be Accessed and Downloaded Millions of Times

HONG KONG, China, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beijing TrueLake Culture Development Limited ("TrueLake BJ"), the partner for business operations of TrueLake Holdings Limited ("TrueLake HK"), a leading publisher of Mandarin and foreign language audiobooks by many of the world's best-selling authors, on September 8, 2022 filed its copyright infringement case against Beijing Kuwo Technology Co., Ltd. ("Kuwo"), a subsidiary of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME").

In the case, TrueLake BJ alleges that Kuwo has infringed its copyright by providing unauthorized access to some of its most popular audio recordings. According to numbers made available to the public by Kuwo (https://apps.apple.com/cn/app/%E9%85%B7%E6%88%91%E9%9F%B3%E4%B9%90-%E5%A5%BD%E9%9F%B3%E8%B4%A8%E7%94%A8%E9%85%B7%E6%88%91/id588673713), these works have been accessed or downloaded over 1.653 million times by its users. TrueLake BJ has claimed damages of 5 million Chinese Yuan.

In the United States, TrueLake HK has formally requested through the Apple dispute portal (https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/appstorenotices) that Kuwo's iPhone app be removed from Apple's App Store until the alleged infringing content is removed from Kuwo's app or the library that provides content to the Kuwo iPhone app.

The Complaint filed in the Beijing Internet Court is case number (2022) Jing 0491 Minchu Number 27543.

TRUELAKE COMPANY OVERVIEW

Beijing TrueLake Culture Development Limited is the China operations partner for TrueLake Holdings Limited, a media publisher, specializing in Mandarin and foreign language content. It produces and distributes audiobook versions of The Joy of Life (Qing Yu Nian), one of the best-selling Chinese Internet novels of all time, and The Story of Yanxi Palace (Yan Xi Gong Lve), based upon the top TV series in China in 2018. TrueLake has carried Mandarin versions of international mega-hits by authors like Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code, Stephen King's IT and Rita Hayward and the Shawshank Redemption, George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, popularly known as Game of Thrones, and a Mandarin-English bilingual version of Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney. In 2020, TrueLake began producing ebooks and video content.

TrueLake's distribution channel includes the major Internet audio platforms in China, reaching over 95% of the Chinese audiobook market. Its international sales efforts are shored up by its distribution network to over 80,000 libraries, schools and institutions, as well as to individual users.

