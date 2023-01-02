SunButter® Expands Walmart Offerings to Include SunButter ® Chocolate Sunflower Butter in 800 Walmart Stores and on Walmart.com

SunButter® Chocolate brings its deliciously better-for-you blend of rich cocoa and savory sunflower butter to Walmart consumers nationwide.

FARGO, N.D. (PRWEB) January 02, 2023

SunButter®, the brand innovating mighty delicious, mighty healthy, better butters made from sunflower seeds, has expanded its retail partnership with Walmart, which now carries SunButter® Chocolate in 800 Walmart locations and on Walmart.com. SunButter® first launched its retail partnership with Walmart in 2009 with its top-selling Natural variety and has since grown to also include all sunflower butter varieties on Walmart's website.

"The success SunButter® has had with Walmart is due to a continued partnership to bring healthier product choices to the Walmart consumer," said Paul Martin, National Sales Manager for SunButter®. "SunButter® Chocolate contains 80% less sugar and 3x more protein than the leading chocolate spread, and we're grateful that Walmart supports our mission to offer today's families better-for-you food and snack options."

SunButter® Chocolate is a deliciously creamy blend of rich cocoa and savory sunflower butter that's sweetly satisfying and nutritious. A more mindful indulgence, each serving is packed with 6g of plant-based protein and only 4g of sugar, and is free of the top food allergens and sustainably made. SunButter® Chocolate also contains more healthy fats, vitamins and minerals than most nut butters, is palm oil-free and dairy-free, and is certified non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher.

Consumers can continue to find the brand's top-selling SunButter® Natural, a simple and delicious sunflower butter that contains 7g of plant-based protein per serving, on Walmart shelves and Walmart.com. In addition, SunButter's® Creamy, Natural Crunch, No Sugar Added, and Organic jarred varieties are available online.

Prices vary by Walmart location for a 16oz. jar of SunButter® Chocolate. Visit http://www.sunbutter.com and http://www.walmart.com for more information.

About SunButter®: SunButter® is committed to spreading pure, uncomplicated goodness with sunflower seed butters that are healthier, tastier, safer and more sustainable for our families and our planet. SunButter® combines a few simple ingredients for wholesome, good-for- you sunflower butters with a unique sweet and savory taste. Packed with satisfying plant-based protein and free from the top allergens, SunButter® products contain less sugar and more vitamins and minerals than most nut butters. The company is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, where all SunButter® products are sustainably produced in a top allergen-free facility. SunButter® can be found in major retailers, specialty stores and nut-free schools across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.sunbutter.com or connect on Facebook; Instagram; Youtube; TikTok; Twitter; Pinterest; and LinkedIn to #spreadsomesun.

