Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.

With spacious one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, each apartment within Aventon Bees Ferry will be outfitted with the company's signature high-end finishes, with details normally found only in luxury single family housing. The expansive amenity package at Aventon Bees Ferry will include a community clubhouse with hospitality-inspired design and spaces for lounging, remote work and fitness. Amongst its two courtyards, residents will enjoy a resort-style pool and gaming lawn in the primary courtyard, and a nature-centered space for tranquility and relaxation in the secondary courtyard. This pet-friendly community will also feature a pet spa and on-site dog park. Each of the four-story buildings within the development will offer elevator access. Aventon Bees Ferry is expected to open in early 2024.

"With Charleston consistently experiencing year-over-year employment growth while seeing its economy and tourism industry reach unparalleled heights, Aventon decided to launch our first project in South Carolina here. South Carolina is a key part of our regional growth plan," said Ron Perera, Senior Managing Director. "Aventon Bees Ferry will provide luxury living amongst all that the city has to offer."

The property's buildings were designed by Watts Leaf Architects, with interior design curated by Studio 5 Interiors, Inc. Landscaping and hardscaping for Aventon Bees Ferry was designed by local South Carolina firm, Thomas & Hutton. The community is located near the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. Since 2019, Aventon Companies has assembled an impressive $2 billion portfolio of ground-up developments bringing over 9,000 Aventon-branded apartment homes to Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Mid-Atlantic.

