Diane Hiller of Elemental Empowerments LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LITCHFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have been fascinated with the metaphysical world for centuries, and the demand for age-old practices has been dramatically rising in popularity. While some skeptics may dismiss it as “woo woo,” or “new age,” many people have benefited from readings that have given them the insight to make wiser and better life decisions. Now more than ever, we urgently need support and healing that will help us create positive life changes. Although we want to avoid “fake” psychics, some amazingly gifted psychics give us the tools to move forward in greater light, love, and harmony.

Diane is an internationally recognized, highly sought-after Psychic Medium and owner of Elemental Empowerments, LLC. She has been featured in The Top 100 Psychics and Astrologers in America, Lightworkers World Elite, and 2015 Best Psychics, Mediums, and Lightworkers in the United States. Diane is also a four-time best-selling contributing author featured in 365 days of Angel Prayers and The Energy of Receiving, The Energy of Healing, and The Energy of Spirit. She is also an Executive Contributor to Brainz Magazine, with 11 articles published and the 12th coming this week.

"My work is deeply and profoundly rooted in healing; I do mediumship connecting with the deceased, plain psychic readings, medical intuitive readings, and Feng Shui Consults. The goal is to help my clients with all kinds of pressing life issues to help them find meaning, and clarity, feel more empowered, eliminate or understand health issues, acquire abundance and guide them to their truth. “I aspire to bring trustworthiness and credibility to the metaphysical world with my extrasensory abilities and gifts because I am accurate, authentic, and committed to helping people find joy and love life.”

Through her psychic readings, Diane answers her clients’ questions about everything from relationships, careers, health, finances, and life’s challenges. Many recently have been asking about their life purpose. As a medium, Diane connects family members with those who have passed on to soothe their aching grief-stricken hearts and to find solace and comfort. In fact, Diane has also noticed an upsurge in her mediumship work because so many who have tragically lost loved ones from COVID didn’t get to say goodbye.

For over 20 years, Diane has been helping people remove negative patterns affecting their consciousness. She recognized at a very young age her natural abilities and would consistently “see” spirits. By the age of three, she had already experienced three near-death experiences. Then she spent many years exploring science and the metaphysical, studying and reading eastern philosophy. She has done extensive meditation studies, past life regressions became certified as a Feng Shui Master and even worked intensively with a shaman. However, her mother greatly disapproved, and young Diane was encouraged to shut out her psychic abilities, fearing her being ridiculed. Before officially working as a psychic, she enjoyed various lucrative careers as a nurse, psychotherapist, and in the judicial system. Still, she felt a calling to use her abilities that she could no longer ignore. She decided to leave her career and, in 2012, officially opened up her own practice and has found success and her true purpose.

“I also wish people to recognize that I cannot be considered an intuitive but rather a psychic. We all have some sense of intuition because that comes from within us. Being psychic means receiving knowledge from a higher source or God, and I am the catalyst for that power.”

Diane encourages us to become more self-aware and open to the metaphysical world’s authenticity and how it can heal holistically without the detrimental side effects of pills and medication ( when possible or advisable.) She believes in blending Western and Eastern philosophy, energy work, and Western Medicine.

“I love guiding my clients and helping them find comfort and purpose through the guidance I receive to give to them. When we live in fulfillment and understand ourselves more intuitively, we thrive. My mission is to help you obtain a wonderful life within your reach because we are all here on earth to learn unconditional love. If we value kindness and come from a place of love and personify that, then we can’t ever go wrong.”

Close Up Radio will feature Diane Hiller in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on January 9th at 1 pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.elementalempowerments.com

Written By; Beatrice Maria Centeno