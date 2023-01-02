XL.net Becomes the First ISO 27001, Security Management System, Certified IT Firm Serving Small and Medium Businesses in Greater Chicago

XL.net is the only IT firm in the greater Chicago focused on servicing small and medium businesses to have obtained ISO 27001 certification. Today, most Fortune 5000 companies are ISO 27001 certified, but we do expect that small and medium business will require their IT firms to obtain the certification as security is presenting a growing risk especially as cyber insurance carriers are increasingly pushing the risk back onto small and medium businesses.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 20, 2022, XL.net received its formal ISO 27001, Security Management System, certification from DNV.

What is ISO 27001? It is an international standard on how to manage information security. This is the most globally recognized security certification, and arguably the most difficult to obtain.

Why did we get ISO 27001 certified? We see that hackers are putting most of their focus on attacking small and medium businesses in the U.S., and that we have to do what we can to defend our clients and continually reduce the risks in a pragmatic approach.

Who has ISO 27001 certification? As far as we can tell, we are the only IT firm in the area focused on servicing small and medium businesses to have obtained it. Today, most Fortune 5000 companies are ISO 27001 certified, but we do expect that small and medium business will require their IT firms to obtain the certification as security is presenting a growing risk especially as cyber insurance carriers are increasingly pushing the risk back onto small and medium businesses.

XL.net is a managed IT services firm based in Chicago and serving small and medium businesses since 2009.

Contact Information:

Adam Radulovic

CEO

news@xl.net

847-686-0200



