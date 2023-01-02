Submit Release
News Search

There were 323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,586 in the last 365 days.

Gentex Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, is pleased to announce that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Friday, January 27, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:30am ET to discuss the results. The call will also be available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The call will be available via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start, although they may register ahead of the call and dial in at any time during the call.

If you wish to join the call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7damf5u4.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.gentex.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-past-events.

Contact Information:
Gentex Investor Relations
616-772-1590 x5814


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gentex Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.