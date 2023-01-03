Marble Plinths Are The New Luxury Furniture Trend
There are few materials, other than marble, that can create an expensive feeling in home design.AMERICA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many, marble symbolizes complete luxury. After all, it’s graced floors and furniture in some of the world’s most iconic royal residences, heritage buildings, historical sites, and upscale modern mansions. But, in the 21st century, marble is far more accessible, and presents an attractive, timeless design choice.
Anyone who’s flicked through an interior design blog before will know that several different types and styles of marble range in color, cut, look and feel.
Something to know about marble is that every variation is unique, with differences in color, grain (the trademark lines we see running through a piece of marble), and porosity. Marble from Italy could look completely different from marble found in France which may have even witnessed these differences. Popular types of marble include Carrara, Calacatta, and Emperador, and they’re all completely different from one another.
Marble plinth furniture is a beautiful and timeless addition to any home. These pieces are made from solid marble, a natural stone that is known for its durability, strength, and unique veining patterns.
Marble is a classic way to upgrade your living room, regardless of the style you’ve established. With a subtle touch of this gorgeous material, any room feels elevated, fresh, and like a little taste of luxury.
One of the most appealing aspects of marble plinth furniture is its versatility. These pieces can be used in a variety of settings, from formal living rooms to rustic outdoor patios. No matter where they are placed, they are sure to add a touch of sophistication and elegance to the space.
Marble plinth furniture is also highly durable and easy to maintain. Marble is a hard and dense stone, which makes it resistant to scratches, chips, and other types of damage. It is also resistant to heat and stains, making it a practical choice for everyday use.
In addition to its practical benefits, marble plinth furniture is also a stunning visual statement. The natural veining patterns of marble add depth and interest to the pieces, making them true works of art. Whether it be a sleek and modern design or a more traditional and ornate style, marble plinth furniture is sure to make a statement in any room.
