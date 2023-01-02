Global Cell Therapy Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cell therapy market. As per TBRC’s cell therapy market forecast, the cell therapy market is expected to grow from $22.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases aided the expansion of the cell therapy market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest cell therapy global market share. Major players in the cell therapy global market include Fibrocell Science Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., PHARMICELL Co. Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., MEDIPOST.

Trending Cell Therapy Market Trend

Key market players are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the company's product portfolio and geographical presence. For instance, in October 2021, Takeda, a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, acquired GammaDelta Therapeutics, a US-based company that offers cell therapies, to speed up the development of allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumours. Furthermore, in November 2020, Sanofi, a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Kiadis, a Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company, to boost cell therapy, which is used to develop treatments for life-threatening diseases.

Cell Therapy Market Segments

• By Technique: Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Vaccine, Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), Fibroblast Cell Therapy, Chondrocyte Cell Therapy

• By Therapy Type: Allogeneic Therapies, Autologous Therapies

• By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Orthopedic, Wound Healing, Other Applications

• By Geography: The cell therapy global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle

East and Africa.

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides cell therapy market forecast, cell therapy market research and insights on cell therapy market size, drivers and trends, cell therapy global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and cell therapy global market growth across geographies. The cell therapy market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

