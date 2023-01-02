Global Airway Management Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Airway Management Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the airway management devices market. As per TBRC’s airway management devices market forecast, the airway management devices industry is expected to grow from $2.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the demand for airway management devices global market over the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest airway management devices global market share. Major players in the airway management devices global market include Medtronic, Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC), Teleflex, Ambu, Karl Storz.

Trending Airway Management Devices Market Trend

The launch of innovative airway management devices is shaping the airway management devices global market. For instance, in December 2021, McMurray Enhanced Airwar (MEA) was named as 2021 EMS world innovation awards winner. The MEA is specially designed to quickly open a patient’s airway facilitating ventilation and oxygenation. Similarly, in June 2020, Docsinnovent Ltd launched an advanced version of V-gel, which is a supraglottic airway device for cats and rabbits.

Airway Management Devices Market Segments

• By Type: Infraglottic Airway Management Devices, Supraglottic Airway Management Devices, Resuscitators, Laryngoscopes, Other Devices

• By End Use: Hospital, Homecare

• By Application: Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global airway management devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western

Europe, Middle East and Africa.

