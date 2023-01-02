Global Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 2, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the veterinary diagnostic equipment market. As per TBRC’s veterinary diagnostic equipment market forecast, the global veterinary diagnostic equipment market size is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth in the veterinary diagnostic equipment market is due to increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animal. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary diagnostic equipment global market share. Major players in the veterinary diagnostic equipment market include IDEXX Laboratories, ABAXIS, HESKA Corporation, Zoetis, Virbac.

Trending Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Trend

Veterinary diagnostic equipment manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies such as advanced blood microsampling techniques to enable enhanced precision, patient-centered specimen collection, and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Blood microsampling is a technique that allows the participants to draw blood samples from their livestock and companion animals with ease.

Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Segments

• 1) By Product: Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Testing

• 2) By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Universities/Research Centers, Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing

• 3) By Animal: Livestock Cattle, Domestic Pets

• By Geography: The veterinary diagnostic equipment global market trends is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern

Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Veterinary diagnostic equipment refers to devices and instruments mainly used by veterinary practitioners in determining and identifying various disorders in animals by using various diagnostic equipment such as clinical thermometers, diagnostic lights, X-ray equipment, and certain diagnostic test kits to detect the cause of disease and determine the treatment schedule for animals.

