Worldwide Silver Enamel Revenue is Expected to Reach a Worth of about US$ 3.6 Billion by 2032; Glossy Appearance to Surge the Market Growth, Opines Fact.MR

Silver Enamel Is Widely Utilized throughout the Asia Pacific for a Number of Reasons, Especially in Emerging Countries like China and India

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Silver Enamel Market was valued at US $ 2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2032, find Fact.MR in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, silver enamel revenue through tooth filling will garner significant demand in the market, as the bulk of revenue will be generated through them.



According to a 2011 NY Times article, the American Dental Association estimates that Americans receive 175 million fillings annually. Americans have an average of three dental fillings as adults, and one in four have at least eleven tooth fillings, which is driving the demand for silver enamel. Revenue through Tooth Filling Applications grew at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2015 - 2021.

The interest for silver lacquer is supposed to decline because of its harmfulness, hypersensitive responsiveness, and diminished visual allure quality, which would limit the market's capacity to around the world grow. Moreover, it is guessed that the specialists' ceasing from involving silver lacquer in dentistry in nations including Norway, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, and Finland because of wellbeing concerns can adversely affect the market development.

Surge in the Use of Silver Enamel in Dentistry Escalating the Global Demand for Silver Enamel

Silver enamel has been authorized for use in tooth restorative procedures by the American Dental Association. As a result, the majority of dentists in Canada and the United States utilize silver enamel. North America is anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the silver enamel market worldwide. Also, due to the fact that silver prevents the growth of bacteria and viruses, silver enamel is particularly required for medical equipment.

The US Continues to Generate Highest Revenue for Silver Enamel Market

Silver Enamel market in the United States to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2032. From 2015 to 2021, the market revenue through the US grew at a CAGR of 4.6% , while between 2022 and 2032, it is predicted to witness a CAGR of 5.1%. Silver enamel is popular for jewellery making in the United States in addition to being frequently used for tooth restoration. Between 2022 and 2032, the US is expected to be a market with US$ 570.5 Mn absolute dollar opportunity.

Silver Enamel Market: Competition Insights

At present, the Silver Enamel market is moderately competitive with only a few dominant players in the global silver enamel market. The key companies operating in the market are Pamco International, Nicole Barr, Guangzhou HuifuJewelry Co. Ltd., Fine Enamels, David-Andersen Marks, and Thompson Enamel.

Some of the recent developments by the key players in the Silver Enamel Market are:

In May 2022, PlusDental, a producer of orthodontic treatment alternatives in Europe, agreed to be purchased by The Straumann Group. This investment will enhance the company's future consumer experience and provide new growth prospects.

PlusDental, a producer of orthodontic treatment alternatives in Europe, agreed to be purchased by The Straumann Group. This investment will enhance the company's future consumer experience and provide new growth prospects. In August 2021 , PPG launched PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4 power coatings for usage in furniture, architecture, and home decor. The most recent generation of power coatings satisfies the growing demand for matte and premium-textured surfaces in a variety of applications, including urban and office furniture as well as steel and aluminum substrates for building construction.

, PPG launched PPG ENVIROCRON PCS P4 power coatings for usage in furniture, architecture, and home decor. The most recent generation of power coatings satisfies the growing demand for matte and premium-textured surfaces in a variety of applications, including urban and office furniture as well as steel and aluminum substrates for building construction. In July 2021, Mercedes-Benz and AkzoNobel N.V. renewed their partnership arrangement for an additional four years. This indicates that the business will keep offering services and goods for vehicle coatings, such as automotive and specialized coatings in China and as a preferred partner in Indonesia.

Mercedes-Benz and AkzoNobel N.V. renewed their partnership arrangement for an additional four years. This indicates that the business will keep offering services and goods for vehicle coatings, such as automotive and specialized coatings in China and as a preferred partner in Indonesia. In June 2021, AkzoNobel bought paint and coating manufacturer Grupo Orbis. AkzoNobel will be able to strengthen its position in South and Central America owing to this tactical acquisition.

AkzoNobel bought paint and coating manufacturer Grupo Orbis. AkzoNobel will be able to strengthen its position in South and Central America owing to this tactical acquisition. In March 2021, the coating technology from Qlayers provides a fully automated alternative to the current human coating methods employed in the sector that is safer, more reliable, and quicker. It is a cost-effective, sustainable solution to get rid of overspray. Customers are using this technology to apply anti-corrosive coating systems among other things.



Key Companies Profiled

Pamco International

Nicole Barr

Guangzhou HuifuJewelry Co. Ltd.

Fine Enamels

David-Andersen Marks

Thompson Enamel

Key Segments Covered in Silver Enamel Market Survey

By Type: Tooth Filling Material Raw Materials for Jewellery Others

By Application : Jewellery Artware Equipment Others

By Region : North America Europe APAC MEA Latin America





More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Silver Enamel Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Silver Enamel Market in terms of Application (Tooth Filling Material, Raw Materials for Jewelry, and Others); by Application (Jewellery, Artware, Equipment, and Others), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

